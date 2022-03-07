Funding OK’d for building near Capitol

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – A plan to build a new three-story executive office building near the state Capitol could be finally shifting into high gear, after lawmakers authorized $85 million in funding for the project during this year’s 30-day legislative session.

The proposed executive office building would be built just across the street from the Roundhouse – the two buildings could even be connected by a pedestrian bridge.

It was first authorized more than 10 years ago, but the project later stalled due to concerns about parking and compliance with Santa Fe building ordinances.

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said most of those issues have been resolved, though the city would still have to be consulted about the removal of several historic casitas on the proposed site of the new planned building – just west of the Roundhouse.

He said in a recent interview the project makes sense financially, as it would allow the state to reduce its reliance on leasing office space while consolidating government agencies in a more centralized location.

“In the long run, it saves money because we don’t have to pay rent,” Egolf told the Journal.

Specifically, construction of a new building near the Capitol could allow the State Auditor’s office and State Treasurer’s office – both currently housed in leased office space in Santa Fe – to be relocated within space owned by the state.

Other agencies like the Secretary of State’s Office and Administrative Office of the Courts could also eventually be moved into the new office building, freeing up space in the Roundhouse and the adjacent Capitol Annex, Egolf said.

Currently, New Mexico’s state government owns about 2.7 million square feet of office space in Santa Fe, while leasing more than 513,000 square feet of space, according to the General Services Department.

In Bernalillo County, the state owns about 1 million square feet of office space and leases roughly 844,000 square feet of space, according to an agency spokesman.

No decision yet

The $85 million in funding for the proposed executive office building would come from two different bills approved by lawmakers – $70 million in one-time funding from an $8.5 billion budget bill that could be used over the next three years and $15 million from an annual package of statewide public works projects.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the Democratic governor is still reviewing both the budget and capital outlay bills and has not made any decisions yet about possible line-item vetoes.

The governor has until March 9 to sign, veto or partially veto the spending bills.

Meanwhile, the proposed funding infusions were possible this year due to record-high New Mexico revenue levels generated by a surge in oil and natural gas production and a recent uptick in consumer spending.

In its current form, the budget bill approved by lawmakers would boost state spending by nearly 14% – or about $1 billion – over current levels.

Rising costs

The plan for a new executive office building in downtown Santa Fe has been a long time in the works.

Lawmakers passed a bill in 2009 that authorized up to $115 million in bonds to be issued to pay for the new office building. At the time, the project’s price tag was estimated to be $22 million.

However, the cost estimate has increased over the subsequent years and was projected last year at between $150 million to $195 million.

That estimate came after the Capitol Buildings Planning Commission, a group made up of legislators, Cabinet secretaries and elected officials, voted in April 2021 to move forward on the project and come up with financing options.

Several options for the new office building by the Roundhouse were then developed by a local architectural firm.

The maximum capacity for a three-story office building at the site would be 192,250 square feet, under the plan. There would also be more than 700 parking spaces created on three levels of underground parking.

In addition to the casitas, the existing Concha Ortiz y Pino Building, a 31,000-square foot structure that houses the State Engineer’s office, would also have to be demolished to make room for the new building.

Egolf, who is a member of the Capitol Buildings Planning Commission, said it’s likely construction of the new office building would take at least two years.

He said additional funding could be needed to finish the project. Lawmakers would have to appropriate such funding in future legislative sessions.