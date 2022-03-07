Teen pregnancy leads to rape charges

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A teenage pregnancy ended in multiple rape charges for a 22-year-old man in Albuquerque.

Joseph Cruz is charged with two counts each of criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a minor in the incidents, which allegedly happened around August. Cruz was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Feb. 25.

His attorney did not return a call for comment on the case.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Cruz until trial, saying he “values his own sexual gratification over the safety of others, including children.”

A defense attorney for Cruz argued against the motion, saying his client had “learning issues,” strong ties to the community and release conditions could be fashioned to keep the community safe.

A judge denied the motion to detain Cruz on Friday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after a referral from the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

A BCSO detective traveled to Juarez to collect “the product of conception” for DNA testing after the 14-year-old went to Mexico to have an abortion in September. Those results are not back, according to BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller.

“Unfortunately, DNA results take a long time to get back to investigators. The case agent on this does not expect to have those results back anytime soon, it could be a few months at the earliest,” Fuller said in an email Friday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

On Sept. 9 a social worker at Robert F. Kennedy Charter School reported that a student, who was nine weeks pregnant at the time, was moving to Mexico to have an abortion. A detective worked with authorities in Chihuahua to collect the fetus at the border.

In December, the teen told the detective she was still living in Mexico when she began talking with Cruz over Snapchat. She said Cruz told her he was 16 and the pair met in August after she moved to Albuquerque.

The girl told deputies she tried to resist before Cruz raped her inside a bathroom of an apartment. She said, a few days later, he raped her inside of a truck at a park on the West Side.

The girl told deputies she learned she was pregnant after going to get an STD test a few weeks later. The girl said she and a cousin went to Cruz’s house to confront him and he told her to abort the baby.

The girl told deputies Cruz’s mother told her he was actually 22 and Cruz “started to get nervous and stutter.” She said Cruz’s mother said her son “has a mental issue” where he believes he is a teenager and had an underage girlfriend who was 13 when they started dating.

Detectives found Snapchat messages from Cruz talking about the two having sex and telling the girl she doesn’t know who the father is and just trying to blame him.