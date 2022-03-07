CSU’s Roddy, Boise State’s Rice earn Mountain West’s top player, coach honors

Colorado State forward David Roddy has been voted the 2022 Mountain West men’s basketball Player of the Year by a select panel of journalists from each of the league’s 11 media markets.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Minneapolis has filled the stat sheet this season averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 57.5% from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range. He received eight of the possible 11 Player of the Year votes, with the other three going to UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Boise State’s Abu Kigab.

Roddy, Hamilton and Ike were joined on the media panel’s All-Mountain West First Team by Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado.

Boise State’s Leon Rice was voted Mountain West Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to their first outright MW championship. Boise State went 24-7 overall and 15-3 in league play despite not having a player voted by the media to First Team. Wyoming’s Jeff Linder received the other three votes for league’s top coach.

The league champion Broncos had two players — seniors Kigab and Marcus Shaver — voted to the second team while Emmanuel Akot and Tyson Degenhart were honorable mentions, giving Boise State the most players recognized overall in the poll. Degenhart, a 6-7 forward, was also the unanimous selection for Freshman of the Year.

Joining Shaver and Kigab on the league’s Second Team were Utah State forward Justin Bean, Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens and unanimous Newcomer of the Year selection Matt Bradley, the San Diego State senior guard who is averaging 17.8 points per game (19.7 per game in conference play).

San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah is the Defensive Player of the Year and voted third team all-conference. Mensah received nine votes for top defender with Fresno State’s Robinson collecting the other two.

UNLV’s Donovan Williams was selected as 6th Man of the Year, receiving six votes.

Voting was conducted independent of Mountain West oversight by media directly covering teams in all 11 league markets. In markets where more than one outlet covers a team closely, beat reporters from competing outlets submitted a joint ballot, giving each market one vote.

Voters ranked players 1 through 15 for first-, second- and third-team All-Mountain West with the top player getting 15 points and on down to the 15th ranked player receiving one point.

All vote totals are included for each selection. Voters are allowed, but not required, to publicize their own ballot.

2021-22 All-Mountain West Team – Media selections

• ALL-MW FIRST TEAM •

F David Roddy, Jr., Colorado State (161 points)

C Orlando Robinson, Jr., Fresno State (132)

G Bryce Hamilton, Sr., UNLV (131)

F Graham Ike, So., Wyoming (131)

G Hunter Maldonado, Sr., Wyoming (128)

• ALL-MW SECOND TEAM •

G Matt Bradley, Sr., San Diego State (119)

F Abu Kigab, Sr., Boise State (104)

F Justin Bean, Sr., Utah State (83)

G Marcus Shaver, Sr., Boise State (77)

G Isaiah Stevens, Jr., Colorado State (69)

• ALL-MW THIRD TEAM •

G Grant Sherfield, Jr., Nevada (65)

G Jamal Mashburn Jr., So., New Mexico (37)

F Nathan Mensah, Sr., San Diego State (22)

G Jaelen House, Jr., New Mexico (21)

G Desmond Cambridge, Sr., Nevada (12)

• ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION •

A.J. Walker, Air Force (9); Brandon Horvath, Utah State (8); Emmanuel Akot, Boise State (6); Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (2); Omari Moore, San Jose State (2); Anthony Holland, Fresno State (1).

• PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Roddy, Colorado State (8)

Others receiving votes: Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (1); Graham Ike, Wyoming (1); Abu Kigab, Boise State (1).

• COACH OF THE YEAR: Leon Rice, Boise State (8)

Others receiving votes: Jeff Linder, Wyoming (3)

• DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (9)

Others receiving votes: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (2)

• NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Matt Bradley, San Diego State (11)

Others receiving votes: none

• FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (11)

Others receiving votes: none

• 6TH MAN OF THE YEAR: Donovan Williams, UNLV (6)

Others receiving votes: K.J. Jenkins, New Mexico (2); Chandler Jacobs, Colorado State (1); Adam Seiko, San Diego State (1); John Tonje, Colorado State (1).