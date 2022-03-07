 Russian gymnast facing ban for pro-invasion symbol on podium - Albuquerque Journal

Russian gymnast facing ban for pro-invasion symbol on podium

By Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is expected to be investigated after displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

Kuliak taped the “Z” symbol — seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war — to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event on Saturday in Doha, Qatar. He took bronze in parallel bars and stood next to a gold medalist from Ukraine.

The International Gymnastics Federation, known as FIG, denounced the “shocking behavior” by Kuliak and pledged to ask its independent integrity unit to investigate.

“We can confirm that (FIG) has informed us that they will formally be seeking the opening of disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak,” the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation said Monday.

The 20-year-old Kuliak was able to compete in Qatar because the exclusion of all gymnasts and officials from Russia and Belarus did not take effect until Monday. The Russian flag was already barred from his uniform by an earlier FIG decision.

Kuliak, a former national junior all-around champion who did not compete at the Tokyo Olympics, now faces a ban under the FIG disciplinary code. The code allows gymnasts to be punished for acts that “behave in an offensive way,” “damage the image of gymnastics” or “demonstrate anti-sport behavior.”

The sport’s ethics foundation was created in 2018 following the sex abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Biggest stock slide on Wall Street since '20 as ...
Nation
Wall Street had its biggest drop ... Wall Street had its biggest drop in more than a year Monday as another leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation's grip on ...
2
Live updates: UN urges safe passage for civilians in ...
Nation
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine ... The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war: UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught ...
3
US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning ...
Nation
Gasoline prices are pushing even farther ... Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow ...
4
Prosecutors rest case against man in 1st Capitol riot ...
Nation
Federal prosecutors on Monday finished presenting ... Federal prosecutors on Monday finished presenting testimony against a Texas man who is the first person to be tried on charges related to the ...
5
Realtors to conservatives living in liberal areas: Try Idaho
Nation
Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, ... Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies 'and they ...
6
Food or power: Energy bill late fees force tough ...
Nation
Chris Kinney, a resident of Rapides ... Chris Kinney, a resident of Rapides Parish in central Louisiana, has seen his electricity disconnected eight times in the past two years for falling ...
7
They're off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks ...
Nation
The 50th running of the Iditarod ... The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska's western coast. The race ...
8
Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma
Nation
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, ... Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional ...
9
Cuomo rips 'cancel culture,' hints at political comeback
Nation
Just six months after he resigned ... Just six months after he resigned from office in disgrace over sexual harassment allegations, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting ...