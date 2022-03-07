 New sports betting bill puts Minnesota tribes in control - Albuquerque Journal

New sports betting bill puts Minnesota tribes in control

By Steve Karnowski / Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The lead sponsor of a House bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota said Monday that he’s confident that the state’s Native American tribes will drop their longstanding opposition and let it become law because it would put them in control.

Democratic Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, said he’s met in recent months with leaders of all 11 of Minnesota’s Ojibwe and Dakota bands to develop a “Minnesota-specific model,” and that he would not be pressing forward now unless he was comfortable that they’ll support it in the end. The bill will get its first committee hearing Tuesday.

“If this bill passes, Minnesotans will be able to visit sports betting lounges in casinos all across Minnesota, and they’ll also be able to wager on sports from their own mobile phones anywhere in the state,” Stephenson said at a news conference.

Opposition by tribal governments that depend on casinos for much of their revenues has blocked efforts in the past to legalize sports betting in Minnesota. But the bill by Stephenson and Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo, of Farmington, would leave most of the profits in tribal hands.

Garofalo said the approach will transition Minnesota “from the black market of unregulated activity to a regulated market with consumer transparency, consumer protections, as well as defunding organized crime and money laundering.”

Stephenson said the tribes would get to keep all profits from betting at their casinos, and would keep around 5% of the total amounts wagered on mobile devices. They would be allowed to partner with commercial mobile betting platforms, such as FanDuel, DraftKings and MGM.

The state would get just a 10% cut of the tribes’ net profits from online betting. Stephenson estimated it could be around $20 million a year, with 40% going to programs to counter problem gambling; 40% to youth sports, particularly in communities experiencing high levels of juvenile crime; and 20% for regulating the new industry to protect consumers and to ensure that betting doesn’t influence what happens on the playing field.

A statement from the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, which represents 10 tribal nations, was notable for not opposing the bill outright, but withholding approval until the details are nailed down.

The group said it and its members “support state efforts to authorize sports wagering both at tribal gaming properties and through online/mobile platforms and believe tribes are best positioned to offer this new market to the state’s consumers.” It added that they “will be monitoring state legislation and look forward to working with other stakeholders.”

Stephenson said the bill will need approval from at least six committees in the House alone. It will also need to pass the Senate, where it got a muted reaction from the chamber’s leading advocate for legalizing sports betting, GOP Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes.

“I welcome the Democrats to the table, and we’ll work together to write legislation that can get this done,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “However, the offer in its current form will not give the consumer a good product. We need to expand the options for consumers to have the best possible experience.”

Unlike under Chamberlain’s bill, the state’s two horse racing tracks would not get a piece of the action.

Stephenson said he has been consulting with the state’s professional sports teams and colleges, but said his bill would not them them run their own sports book operations. He said the state’s tribes are the experts on how to how to properly regulate gaming and it makes sense to start with them.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Jury to begin deliberating in 1st trial over Capitol ...
Nation
An armed Texas militia member led ... An armed Texas militia member led a 'vigilante mob' that overwhelmed police officers and became the first group of rioters to breach the U.S. ...
2
Russian gymnast facing ban for pro-invasion symbol on podium
Nation
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is expected ... Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is expected to be investigated after displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Kuliak taped the ...
3
Biggest stock slide on Wall Street since '20 as ...
Nation
Wall Street had its biggest drop ... Wall Street had its biggest drop in more than a year Monday as another leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation's grip on ...
4
Live updates: UN urges safe passage for civilians in ...
Nation
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine ... The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war: UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught ...
5
US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning ...
Nation
Gasoline prices are pushing even farther ... Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow ...
6
Realtors to conservatives living in liberal areas: Try Idaho
Nation
Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, ... Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies 'and they ...
7
Food or power: Energy bill late fees force tough ...
Nation
Chris Kinney, a resident of Rapides ... Chris Kinney, a resident of Rapides Parish in central Louisiana, has seen his electricity disconnected eight times in the past two years for falling ...
8
They're off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks ...
Nation
The 50th running of the Iditarod ... The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska's western coast. The race ...
9
Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma
Nation
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, ... Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional ...