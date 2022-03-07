 Cases, hospitalizations continue decline - Albuquerque Journal

Cases, hospitalizations continue decline

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Medical personnel members conduct COVID-19 tests at APS’s Berna Facio Professional Development Center earlier this year. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The welcome trend of fewer new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued Monday, as the Health Department reported 177 COVID patients hospitalized throughout the state, down from 228 a week ago.

The state reported 694 new cases, which includes those confirmed over the weekend. New Mexico has averaged 366 new cases per day for the last week. That’s basically the same seven-day average as a week ago, which was 367 new cases per day.

On Feb. 21, the state was averaging 749 new cases each day.

Of the cases reported Monday, 214 were in Bernalillo County.

The state’s most populous county was home to eight of the 16 New Mexico residents whose deaths were reported Monday, which pushed the statewide toll to 6,988 since the start of the pandemic.

Those who died ranged in age from a Santa Fe County woman in her 30s to a Valencia County woman in her 90s.

From Jan. 28 through Feb. 28, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 65% of COVID hospitalizations and 63.1% of the deaths. About 78% of New Mexico adults 18 years and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department’s website.

There have been 513,994 total confirmed COVID cases in the state since the first cases were found nearly two years ago on March 11, 2020. That means close to one in four New Mexicans have had a confirmed COVID case.


