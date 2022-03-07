 Potential matchup emerges for NM House seat - Albuquerque Journal

Potential matchup emerges for NM House seat

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Republican Nicole Chavez — an advocate for crime victims and their families since the fatal shooting of her son, Jaydon — has launched a campaign for the state House.

She is running in District 28, the seat now held by Rep. Pamelya Herndon, an Albuquerque Democrat appointed last year.

Chavez, who works in health insurance, has been a familiar face at the Legislature since 2016 as an advocate for changes to the criminal justice system. Her son died after a drive-by shooting in 2015. He wasn’t the shooter’s intended target.

Herndon, an attorney, is president and CEO of the nonprofit KWH Law Center for Social Justice and Change.

It isn’t clear yet whether Chavez and Herndon will be the only candidates in the race.

Tuesday is filing day for legislative campaigns. All 70 seats in the House are on the ballot this year.

District 28 is expected to be a competitive seat in the general election. Republicans have had a 1% edge in elections over the last decade in the precincts that make up the district, according to an analysis by the state’s redistricting contractor, Research & Polling Inc.

It covers part of the Albuquerque foothills and Northeast Heights. Democrat Melanie Stansbury held the seat for about three years before winning election to Congress last year.


