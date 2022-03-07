 Bernalillo County Arts Board seeks artists for 2 public art projects - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County Arts Board seeks artists for 2 public art projects

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Mayor Tim Keller takes part in the groundbreaking of the Route 66 Visitor Center located on Nine Mile Hill in Albuquerque in March 2021. Bernalillo County is looking for artists to submit for an outdoor project. Submissions are taken through April 7, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Bernalillo County continues to grow its public art program.

On Monday, the Bernalillo County Arts Board announced that it is opening up application for NM-based artists or a collective for two site-specific public art projects.

According to the board, the first project is the Sunport Boulevard Expansion.

The call is open to New Mexico-based artists and has and the budget for the project is $60,000.

The board said artists can work in a variety of media including sculpture, murals, and mosaics are invited to apply.

“The artwork may be installed in multiple sites along the expansion, which is roughly 0.5 miles long from Interstate 25 to Broadway. The design of the project should have a strong visual impact for both motorists and pedestrians using the boulevard,” the arts board said in a release. “The artist or artists’ team selected for the project will work closely with the communities in the area to develop a concept that captures the history, traditions, and cultures of the region. The winning artist or team will be responsible for all aspects of design and installation.”

The second project will be at the Route 66 Visitor Center located near Atrisco Vista and Interstate 40 and will be an outdoor project.

The budget is $22,500 and NM-based artists working in sculpture, murals, and mosaics are invited to apply.

According to Bernalillo County, the Route 66 Visitor Center is expected to open this summer and will have a national presence and locally will further advance economic development on the West Central corridor.

“The artist or artists’ team selected for the project will develop a concept that celebrates the history, traditions, and cultures of Route 66 and the importance of the visitor center to the community,” the arts board said in a release. “The winning artist or team will be responsible for all aspects of design and installation. The design of the artwork should have a strong visual impact for both motorists on Central Avenue and visitors to the facility who will be able to view the art piece up close.”

The call for art for both projects is open until April 7.

According to the arts board, three finalists will be chosen by the selection committee to prepare a more detailed design for the project.

The Bernalillo County Arts Board will select the finalist for the project after the presentations.

To apply for either, click here and here.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Bernalillo County Arts Board seeks artists for 2 public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County continues to grow its ... Bernalillo County continues to grow its public art program. On Monday, the Bernalillo County Arts Board announced that it is opening up application for ...
2
Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone ... Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone who purchased a car from a chain of dealerships on or near the reservation to claim part of ...
3
Potential matchup emerges for NM House seat
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Nicole Chavez — an advocate ... Republican Nicole Chavez — an advocate for crime victims and their families since the fatal shooting of her son, Jaydon — has launched a ...
4
Cases, hospitalizations continue decline
ABQnews Seeker
The welcome trend of fewer new ... The welcome trend of fewer new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued Monday, as the Health Department reported 177 COVID patients hospitalized throughout the state, ...
5
$100K proposed for study of NM legislative structure
ABQnews Seeker
A spending bill awaiting action by ... A spending bill awaiting action by the governor would dedicate $100,000 to a study on legislative staffing needs, compensation and the structure of legislative ...
6
Woman charged in fatal SF crash accused of bringing ...
ABQnews Seeker
When New Mexico State Police took ... When New Mexico State Police took Jeannine Jaramillo to a Santa Fe jail on Saturday in connection with the crash that killed an officer ...
7
CSU's Roddy, Boise State's Rice earn Mountain West's top ...
ABQnews Seeker
Colorado State forward David Roddy has ... Colorado State forward David Roddy has been voted the 2022 Mountain West men’s basketball Player of the Year by a select panel of journalists ...
8
Albuquerque's food truck scene is on a roll
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh ... Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh start fueling an upswing
9
Albuquerque massage school begins night classes
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts ... The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts has now launched a night and weekend program with classes slated to begin late March, according to a ...