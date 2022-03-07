Bernalillo County Arts Board seeks artists for 2 public art projects

Bernalillo County continues to grow its public art program.

On Monday, the Bernalillo County Arts Board announced that it is opening up application for NM-based artists or a collective for two site-specific public art projects.

According to the board, the first project is the Sunport Boulevard Expansion.

The call is open to New Mexico-based artists and has and the budget for the project is $60,000.

The board said artists can work in a variety of media including sculpture, murals, and mosaics are invited to apply.

“The artwork may be installed in multiple sites along the expansion, which is roughly 0.5 miles long from Interstate 25 to Broadway. The design of the project should have a strong visual impact for both motorists and pedestrians using the boulevard,” the arts board said in a release. “The artist or artists’ team selected for the project will work closely with the communities in the area to develop a concept that captures the history, traditions, and cultures of the region. The winning artist or team will be responsible for all aspects of design and installation.”

The second project will be at the Route 66 Visitor Center located near Atrisco Vista and Interstate 40 and will be an outdoor project.

The budget is $22,500 and NM-based artists working in sculpture, murals, and mosaics are invited to apply.

According to Bernalillo County, the Route 66 Visitor Center is expected to open this summer and will have a national presence and locally will further advance economic development on the West Central corridor.

“The artist or artists’ team selected for the project will develop a concept that celebrates the history, traditions, and cultures of Route 66 and the importance of the visitor center to the community,” the arts board said in a release. “The winning artist or team will be responsible for all aspects of design and installation. The design of the artwork should have a strong visual impact for both motorists on Central Avenue and visitors to the facility who will be able to view the art piece up close.”

The call for art for both projects is open until April 7.

According to the arts board, three finalists will be chosen by the selection committee to prepare a more detailed design for the project.

The Bernalillo County Arts Board will select the finalist for the project after the presentations.

To apply for either, click here and here.