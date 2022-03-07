 Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection - Albuquerque Journal

Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection

By Lauran Neergaard / Associated Press

Duke University doctors say a baby is thriving after a first-of-its-kind heart transplant — one that came with a bonus technique to try to help prevent rejection of the new organ.

The thymus plays a critical role in building the immune system. Doctors have wondered if implanting some thymus tissue that matched a donated organ might help it survive without the recipient needing toxic anti-rejection medicines.

Easton Sinnamon of Asheboro, North Carolina, received his unique transplant last summer when he was 6 months old. But Duke waited to announce it until Monday after doctors learned the specially processed thymus implants appear to be functioning like they’d hoped — producing immune cells that don’t treat the tot’s new heart like foreign tissue.

Doctors eventually will try weaning Easton off the immune-suppressing drugs required after a transplant, said Dr. Joseph Turek, Duke’s chief of pediatric cardiac surgery.

The research is in very early stages and just one possible method scientists are testing in hopes of inducing what’s called immune tolerance to a transplant.

But Turek says if it works, it could be attempted with other organ transplants, not just the heart.

Easton was a candidate for the experimental transplant because he had two separate health problems. He was born with some heart defects that surgeries right after birth failed to solve. And he suffered recurrent infections that doctors eventually realized meant his own thymus wasn’t working properly.

Some babies are born without a thymus, which stimulates development of part of the immune system known as T cells. Separately, Duke researchers had been working with Enzyvant Therapeutics to develop lab-grown implants of donated thymus tissue to treat that rare disorder.

Easton got a combination of the two procedures. First surgeons implanted his new heart while the donated thymus was sent to a lab. About two weeks later, he had a second operation to implant the processed thymus tissue. His own partially working thymus was removed, to clear the way for new immune cells to take hold.

About six months later, testing shows the thymus tissue is building Easton well-functioning new T cells, said Turek.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Woman charged in fatal SF crash accused of bringing ...
ABQnews Seeker
When New Mexico State Police took ... When New Mexico State Police took Jeannine Jaramillo to a Santa Fe jail on Saturday in connection with the crash that killed an officer ...
2
Cook finds wallet with $2K, returns it to owner
ABQnews Seeker
Grateful man praises ABQ's virtue after ... Grateful man praises ABQ's virtue after wallet, cash returned
3
Use of pre-prosecution diversion program a point of contention
ABQnews Seeker
Offers accepted by clients of public ... Offers accepted by clients of public defenders rose more than threefold in 2021
4
Funding OK'd for building near Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers authorize $85M plan for state ... Lawmakers authorize $85M plan for state construction
5
Ukraine: Shelling of cities escalating
From the newspaper
Evacuation attempt once again thwarted amid ... Evacuation attempt once again thwarted amid bombardment
6
Man faces murder charge in shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Victim, 23, found dead in the ... Victim, 23, found dead in the driver's seat of a still-running vehicle, complaint states
7
Teen pregnancy leads to rape charges
ABQnews Seeker
Man, 22, alledgedly raped 14-year-old last ... Man, 22, alledgedly raped 14-year-old last summer
8
23K flunked emissions; Zia dropped from vanity plates
ABQnews Seeker
Data shows models from every year ... Data shows models from every year made from 1987-2022 failed emissions tests
9
State Police: 'Kidnapping victim' made whole thing up
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder in crash ... Suspect charged with murder in crash that killed SF officer
10
Up in Smoke?
ABQnews Seeker
Supply shortages likely to bedevil cannabis ... Supply shortages likely to bedevil cannabis producers