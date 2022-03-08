Wintry weather lingers in New Mexico this week

Wintry weather will persist throughout New Mexico this week, with several storm systems that could bring rain, snow, wind and extremely cold temperatures.

Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 49 on Tuesday.

Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said winds will be the major concern on Wednesday.

“Because of that, especially across eastern New Mexico, we could see some critical fire weather conditions,” Anderson said.

Wednesday in Albuquerque could dip to a low of 29 degrees and reach a high of 55 degrees. Winds of 10 to 15 mph are likely.

A strong backdoor cold front could bring precipitation to much of the state on Thursday.

“If you’re in the northern mountains, or along the Continental Divide, or especially the central mountain chain and areas immediately east, those are going to be the areas that could see significant impacts from snow and very cold temperatures,” Anderson said.

Albuquerque is expected to have a low of 22 degrees and high of 55 on Thursday.

The city has a 50% chance of precipitation, with snow showers possible after 11 p.m.

Chances for precipitation will dwindle Friday, but the cold temperatures will linger. Much of the state could drop as low as 20 to 30 degrees below normal.

Albuquerque’s forecast shows a low temperature of 17 degrees on Friday and high of 42. The wind could make the city feel as cold as 10 degrees.

“It will be very, very cold Friday morning,” Anderson said. “We’re talking negative wind chills, with places like Red River and Angel Fire perhaps seeing -17, -20 in terms of wind chill values.”

Temperatures will begin to rebound slightly this weekend.

Albuquerque has a forecast high of 54 degrees on Saturday and 61 on Sunday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.