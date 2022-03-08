NM Supreme Court denies citizen grand juries targeting governor

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Monday striking down attempts to convene citizen-led grand juries to investigate Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling, which was issued without the justices hearing oral arguments, also directs three state judges to deny the rarely-used citizen grand jury proceedings in cases assigned to them.

The Supreme Court ruling came after the Governor’s Office filed a November motion requesting the citizen grand jury proceedings be halted, arguing the Constitution only allows such grand juries to investigate statewide elected officials for possible criminal activity.

The Supreme Court justices appeared to agree with that argument in their six-page ruling, citing previous court rulings that upheld the legality of Lujan Grisham’s public health orders in response to the pandemic.

As such, the justices said, the citizen grand jury petitions were invalid because they described “lawful, noncriminal activity.”

A Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said Monday the ruling “speaks for itself.”

But Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice,who was one of several individuals leading the push for the citizen grand juries to investigate alleged “malfeasance” on the governor’s part, expressed frustration at the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“They never touched on any of the real issues in the case,” Gallegos told the Journal. “The courts aren’t willing to listen to New Mexicans.”

He also described the citizen grand juries as a last option for New Mexicans frustrated by the Lujan Grisham administration’s handling of the pandemic, and said those involved in the effort planned to meet in the coming days to discuss possible next steps.

“There’s a lot of people who are very irritated about where we are,” said Gallegos, a Eunice school board member who said his involvement in the effort was as a citizen, not in his role as state senator.

He also said some of that frustration might be dissipating since Lujan Grisham last month lifted a statewide face mask mandate for indoor public settings.

New Mexico is one of just a few states that allows for citizen grand jury proceedings, which under the state Constitution require a certain number of voter signatures be provided in order for a judge to convene such a grand jury.

Grand juries are typically used by prosecutors in order to indict individuals for alleged criminal wrongdoing.

The petitions to convene citizen grand juries were filed last year in Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties and marked the latest challenges to the governor’s use of emergency public health orders to slow the spread of the virus.

Efforts to launch similar grand jury petitions in other parts of New Mexico — including Los Alamos — were also pursued, though such proceedings are typically sealed under court rules.

Meanwhile, Lujan Grisham’s administration has drawn both praise and ire by its use the public health orders.

Since declaring the COVID-19 pandemic a public health emergency in March 2020, the Democratic governor’s administration has extended the emergency order more than 30 times and issued multiple related health orders.

While New Mexico’s highest court sided with legislators last year in a dispute over which branch of government has authority over spending federal funds, the Supreme Court has upheld the governor’s actions in other recent court cases.

That includes a 2020 challenge over barring indoor restaurant dining and a ruling last year that businesses negatively affected by pandemic-related closures and capacity restrictions are not automatically entitled to compensation from the state to cover their losses.