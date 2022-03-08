Men’s Basketball: NMSU’s Allen named WAC Player, Newcomer of the Year

New Mexico State junior guard Teddy Allen was named on Monday the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, one of three Aggies honored in the league’s postseason all-conference honors.

The 6-foot-6 Allen, who has previously played at West Virginia and Nebraska, was also named by the league’s coaches as Newcomer of the Year and was one of eight players voted onto the league’s expanded all-conference first team.

Allen is averaging 20.6 points per game and is the fifth Aggie to be named WAC Player of the Year, joining past NM State WAC Player of the Years Daniel Mullings (2014), Pascal Siakam (2016), Ian Baker (2017) and Jemerrio Jones (2018).

Senior forward Johnny McCants and junior guard Jabari Rice were each voted to the eight-player Second Team All-WAC. McCants was also placed on the All-WAC Defensive team.

The individual awards selected by the league’s 13 coaches include:

■ Player and Newcomer of the Year: Allen, NM State

■ Coach of the Year: Chris Victory, Seattle

■ Defensive Player of the Year: Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley

■ Sixth Man of the Year: Jaylin Jackson-Posey, Stephen F. Austin

■ Freshman of the Year: Taran Armstrong, Cal. Baptist

NM State (24-6, 13-4 WAC) finished the regular season as co-champions of the league along with Seattle and Stephen F. Austin.

The Aggies held the tiebreaker over both teams and earned the No. 1 seed in this week’s WAC Tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team plays its first game at 7 p.m (6 p.m. PT in Las Vegas) on Friday in the semifinals of the league’s special ladder-format tournament. The Aggies will play the winner of No. 4 Grand Canyon and one of three other lower-seeded teams playing over the tournament’s first three days, beginning Tuesday.