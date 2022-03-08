Editorial: Lujan back in Senate representing NM

Six weeks ago, N.M. Sen. Ben Ray Luján gave us all a scare when he suffered a stroke in his cerebellum.

Luckily the prognosis was positive. And fears he might have to endure a lengthy convalescence, and thus stall out Senate Democrats’ legislative priorities as they grapple with the limits of their 50-50 working majority, gave way to optimism when New Mexico’s junior senator — who spent a decade in the House — gave a briefing on social media with his doctors.

He looked and sounded just like himself a few weeks after his diagnosis. And last week, after a five-week absence, he returned to his job in Washington, D.C., and was greeted with a bipartisan standing ovation — the comeback story of 2022 so far.

Luján received a round of applause as he entered a meeting of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. The 49-year-old hugged several of his colleagues and said he was teary-eyed at moments throughout the day.

“To every one of you that sent me notes, that sent videos and all the prayers, it worked,” Luján said, voice cracking with emotion. “It’s good to be back, I’ll tell you.”

Luján voted to advance the president’s nominees for the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday. He also voted on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon, according to his spokeswoman.

But as Luján himself acknowledged, the docket ahead includes several “important matters” — from confirming the first Black woman to the Supreme Court to lowering costs for working families.

“I want to thank my constituents, my family, my staff and my Senate colleagues for their continued love and support,” he said. “With this support and by God’s grace, I am back in the Senate and eager to get the job done for New Mexicans.”

Hear, hear. It’s good to have you back, senator.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.