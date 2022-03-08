NM deserves a better Public Regulation Commission

The potential of blackouts (in New Mexico this summer) so concerned me that I spent time researching the problem.

The Public Regulation Commission is responsible for regulating utilities. I learned this commission ignored warnings back when it rejected PNM’s replacement plan for the San Juan plant. The commission chose a plan that left PNM 120 megawatts short. What is so appalling is that in July of 2020, when this decision was being made, California was experiencing problems by moving too quickly in their transition to cleaner energy.

So, let’s be clear, before any supply chain issues this commission put us all in a negative 120 MW in the plan it approved.

To add insult to injury … the commission’s hand-picked replacement projects began to default in July. PNM made a public presentation in late July to warn commissioners of the deteriorating situation due to the shortage of 120 MW. Now (there are) four defaulting contractors.

In January (and late last year), the commission sent requests to utilities asking for information on the situation. PNM filed its responses Jan. 26. On Feb. 9 the commission discussed the growing situation.

During that discussion Commissioner Joseph Maestas inquired as to whether PNM could simply keep leases from the Palo Verde plant that it had already contractually given away.

The Palo Verde leases (will affect summer 2023 because they expire in January 2023).

Had the chairman read the documents filed in the case, he would have known that was not a viable option and those leases had already been transferred.

Commissioner Stephen Fishmann suggested PNM should come up with a communications plan to inform the public. Had he read the responses to the commission’s own bench request filed two weeks earlier, he would have seen PNM submitted a full communications plan.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners’ solution was to send utilities (more) questions about these problems – something they had already done … and something all the utilities had already filed responses to earlier.

I bring this up because as citizens, we must be critical of our public officials, and what bothers me so much about the chairman’s (Feb. 20 Journal) opinion piece is apparently commissioners have time to read articles about the PNM CEO’s earnings, but they are not bothering to read documents in cases or responses to their own requests in preparations for their deliberations.

And this is not the first time the PRC’s incompetence or negligence has created problems.

Their decision regarding a transmission line illustrated commissioners did not understand the subject matter they were regulating.

This happened again when the commission rejected a 100 MW battery Facebook wanted to build and provide PNM customers with free use of 50 MW of storage. Commissioners opined this was too complicated and they didn’t know who was getting charged for the battery even though documents showed Facebook was paying for the project, but they denied the project anyhow.

Recently, commissioners went behind closed doors to decide PNM’s exit of the Four Corners plant, and this month they went into another closed-door session to debate another utility’s rate-review.

We deserve transparency from the public officials we are paying to do their jobs.

The commission now has numerous appeals to the state Supreme Court.

I fully support the Attorney General’s investigation into this commission.