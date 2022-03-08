Countdown to 2023 and competent regulators

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Larry Behrens authored an opinion piece (in the Journal) called “New Mexico, get ready for our governor’s summer flop.” He used the analogy of a summer blockbuster movie but got the casting all wrong.

The Energy Transition Act, or ETA, championed by the governor and passed by the Legislature, was a landmark energy policy that not only laid out an achievable timetable to get our state to carbon-free energy but also ensured no one would be left behind by providing job training and financial assistance to workers and regions affected by fossil fuel plant closures.

So, what went wrong? Why the threat of possible outages this summer? That’s because the state agency, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC), on which all commissioners are now currently elected officials, has abrogated its duty to the public by not regulating but trying to micromanage utilities based on narrow and special interests.

The governor should be lauded for her insight in bringing about this transformative, comprehensive and compassionate piece of legislation. The governor should also be credited for understanding the need for an appointed PRC. She championed a constitutional amendment that will, in 2023, make the PRC a three-member governor-appointed and state Senate-confirmed panel.

New Mexico needs to take the PRC’s vital role in our energy and economic future seriously. The current PRC has shown time and time again that it lacks the ability to understand and regulate utilities in a 21st century world.

And make no mistake, the poor decisions this PRC makes directly affect every single New Mexican. Access to utilities is one of the biggest economic development drivers for businesses deciding to locate or relocate to our state. And at every chance the PRC has slammed the door and said New Mexico is not open for business. Without those businesses our kids continue to leave the state and our rich heritage and culture is put in jeopardy.

I, for one, will be grateful to the governor once again when she appoints competent people to lead the PRC and our state into a better future for all New Mexicans.

City Councilor Pat Davis represents District 6, Albuquerque’s Southeast Heights, encompassing the University of New Mexico, Nob Hill and the International District.