Men’s Basketball: Lobos feeling good heading into MW Tournament

Barring a somewhat miraculous run this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UNM Lobos aren’t exactly a part of all the optimistic talk about the Mountain West Conference possibly getting as many as four or five teams into the NCAA Tournament.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a little bit of optimism and good spirits around the Pit on Monday.

The No. 9 seed Lobos (13-18) feel good about how they’ve played most nights over the past month or so — after an 0-7 start in league play, they finished 5-5 with two wins over top five seeded teams. And on Monday, they received some news giving them more reason to be optimistic about the foundation this season is setting for the future.

The Mountain West media poll — conducted independent of the the league’s oversight — had two Lobos voted among the 15-players named all-conference, a fairly unusual occurrence for a No. 9 seeded team in an 11-team league.

Sophomore guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (18.3 points per game) and junior Jaelen House (16.9 points, 4.4 assists) were placed on the third team whie junior reserve guard K.J. Jenkins received votes for, though did not win, the league’s 6th Man of the Year award.

“I’m not a big awards guy by any means,” Lobo coach Richard Pitino said, “But to have Mash, who I look at as a freshman, and House, who I look at as a sophomore, to be all-conference — we are not where we want to be as a program, but we got two really good young pieces that hopefully they learn from this year and then we build around them moving forward.”

The league’s media voted Colorado State’s David Roddy the Player of the Year. He was joined on the first team by Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Wyoming duo of Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike.

San Diego State’s Matt Bradley was voted Newcomer of the Year and teammate Nathan Mensah was Defensive Player of the Year.

Boise State’s Leon Rice won coach of the year after leading a Broncos team without a first-team selection (they had two second teamers and two honorable mentions) to the program’s first-ever outright league title.

As for the Lobos, the two players honored were gracious, but know there’s a lot of work and growth ahead for them and the program.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” House said. “You know, third team’s not the team I want to be on, but I’ll take it.”

Mashburn added, “I’m honored, extremely honored. There’s a lot of great players in this conference. So just for me to be named, you know, top 15 of those is, as you know, a big honor. …

“We both work extremely hard. We both push each other in the gym every single day. … I want to continue to build with that.”

INJURY UPDATE: Jay Allen-Tovar sprained his left ankle on Saturday night coming down on an opponent’s foot awkwardly and left the game for good after having played only 4 minutes, 35 seconds.

While he was clearly in good spirits on Monday, taking pictures of a teammate who was being interviewed by media, he was also walking in a protective walking boot.

Pitino was non-committal on whether Allen-Tovar would be able to play this week vs. Nevada, noting the team hadn’t had a practice yet since the late Saturday injury.

Pitino said the initial prognosis was that the injury didn’t appear to be anything that would be a long-term injury, but the problem for the Lobos is they are down to a point at which one more loss ends their season.

Allen-Tovar posted on social media on Sunday a Journal photograph of him sitting on the bench during Saturday’s game with the message, “I’ll be fine. Thank you for all y’all support and concerns! Appreciate da luv.”

When that social media post was mentioned to Pitino on Monday, the coach laughed it off and was quick to point out just being good enough to play Wednesday isn’t really an option.

“Don’t listen to anything he says on his Twitter account or any of that nonsense,” said Pitino. “Bottom line is, you want productive practices leading up to (the games) instead of just ‘I’ll be good to go’ because none of these guys are good enough now to where they don’t need a little practice leading up to it, just from a rhythm standpoint.

“So he’s got today, he’s got tomorrow and hopefully, he can be good to go.”

SPEAKING OF POLLS: The Colorado State Rams on Monday broke into the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 23, appearing on 52 of the 61 voter ballots.

The Rams were the only team ranked, but league champion Boise State and San Diego State were knocking on the door in the “others receiving votes” category.

Boise State was one spot out of the poll with 49 points (No. 25 North Carolina has 56 points) and San Diego State was four spots out with 24 points.

Wednesday

Mountain West Tournament: New Mexico vs. Nevada, noon, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev., TheMW.com (stream), 770 AM/96.3 FM