Yodice: So many stories to watch unfold in state tourney

In a normal second week of state basketball, we’d be fortunate to have a single, dominant story line to hijack our attention.

Maybe as a reward for having endured the grueling, suffocating nature of the last 730-odd days, the basketball gods have gone and arranged for us to have three such narratives this year.

You’ll remember, the pandemic’s first negative impact on prep sports in New Mexico arrived, rudely, in the middle of the second week at the Pit in March of 2020. Crowds were banned for the final three days of that tournament, and the 10 championship games played out inside an eerily empty building, a venue that paradoxically is most famous for the decibel levels achieved when it’s occupied.

Two full years later, we are not fully 100 percent back to our comfort food as we knew it, but I’d say we’re in the 95th percentile.

The Pit this week will host three full days of playoff games, starting at 9:30 Thursday morning.

And, for the first time since 2019, there won’t be any restrictions on crowd size for the state finals on Friday and Saturday. Imagine a throbbing Pit, packed to the rafters, if, say, Kirtland Central and Gallup reach the Class 4A girls final on Friday night. That could be quite a sight. And sound.

And the 4A girls bracket is certainly one of the menu items that should be delicious.

But it isn’t one of the three I referenced at the open.

We’ll start with the one that prep basketball fans are probably most eager to watch unfold, and that is the possibility that two undefeated boys teams could meet in the large-school final at 8 p.m. Saturday.

As Week 2 begins, No. 1 seed Las Cruces is 29-0. No. 2 seed Volcano Vista is 26-0.

Not since 1999 have two unbeatens met in the season’s final game. Hobbs that year beat La Cueva.

From my chair, there’s only one other team in the 5A field that could legitimately interrupt either a Bulldawgs or Hawks coronation come 9:30 Saturday night. And that’s La Cueva.

The second all-caps headline of the week revolves around Volcano Vista as a whole.

The Hawks are 26-0 in both genders, and there has never been a high school basketball season in which both champs in the largest classification were undefeated AND from the same school. (In 1981, the Hobbs boys and Eldorado girls were both unbeaten.)

Looking at it through that lens, this historical pursuit is going to be daunting for Volcano Vista, in particular the boys.

The last big-school girls team to finish a full season without a loss was Clovis in 2005. The last Albuquerque school was Eldorado in 1993. That was one of NINE undefeated teams coached by Don Flanagan.

Nine. Mind boggling.

The Volcano Vista girls have won 39 straight games — including 13 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season — going back to a loss to Hobbs in the 2020 final, and they are prohibitively favored this week. As they should be.

Only one team on its schedule, Sandia, played the Hawks to within single digits, and that was a nine-point loss. Volcano Vista gives up an average of only 27 points a game. Astonishingly, the Hawks have scored 1,000 points more than their opponents.

All of this leads into the third, and, for me, the most meaningful pursuit of the week.

And that is Hawks coach Lisa Villareal, trying to win her fifth state title. As the Journal wrote late last month in a lengthy profile of Villareal, no woman who has coached girls basketball in New Mexico has won more than four championships.

She would be the first to five, and it would also elevate her to fourth place alone on the list of coaches with multiple titles. Miles Watters has 12 with Clayton and Clovis, Flanagan 11 at Eldorado, and Jim Carlin half a dozen with Kirtland Central.

These are the three stories that are deserving of top billing. But there are many others to watch.

Can the Highland boys end a 50-year championship drought? The Hornets are the No. 1 seed in Class 4A.

Can the Bernalillo girls, seeded third in 4A behind Kirtland and Gallup, break through for the program’s first blue trophy? And if you haven’t seen Juliana Aragon of the Spartans in person, make the time if you can. She’s the state’s leading scorer, yes, but also commendably unselfish, which is why she also leads in assists.

Can the Magdalena boys, led by the marvelous Joren Mirabal, successfully defend last year’s 1A state championship?

Next door to the Steers, can former Lobo J.J. Griego, once a legendary player at Socorro and now head coach of the Warriors, the top-seeded boys team in 3A, return to the Pit and win the title that eluded him as a player in 1988 when Socorro was the state runner-up? Can Sandia Prep’s boys, who endured a painful loss to Hot Springs in the 3A final last May, find some redemption this week?

Familial ties are prevalent. Can the Ayers twins from La Cueva, Exodus and Alexis, both earn rings? What about the Hill siblings from Volcano Vista, Ja’Kwon and Taejhuan? And it’s great to see the Brown brothers, Danny from Sandia and Greg from Volcano Vista, both coach their teams into the second week, especially in this, the first season either man has coached since their father, Mike, passed away last summer. (Admittedly, Danny’s chances to win state are extremely remote, but he does clearly best big bro Greg in the beard department. So there’s that.)

Can any of the double digit seeds that have survived into Week 2 — there are six, four on the boys side — make a spirited run to the weekend? If so, who?

Who? Well, the obvious answer is Del Norte’s boys, last year’s 4A state champ. The Knights have had remarkable success at the state tournament as a double-digit seed over the last few years, reaching the state semifinals twice as such. They are a No. 11, and play at No. 3 Española Valley in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

That wrinkle is why we’re only in the 95th percentile. The quarterfinal games, which are usually at the Pit or in the metro area, will, like last year, be contested on campus sites. Last year, the quarters AND semis were at school gyms.

But we nevertheless are in store for a memorable, special week of basketball.

That fact cannot be masked.