 Rod Williams steps down as football coach at Cibola - Albuquerque Journal

Rod Williams steps down as football coach at Cibola

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Cibola High School football coach Rod Williams resigned on Monday.

Williams coached the Cougars for nine seasons, compiling a record of 43-47. That included six postseason bids out of the state’s most competitive district.

“The Cibola football program has meant the world to me,” Williams said in a text message to the Journal. “This football family has given so much to me throughout my tenure as the head football coach.”

Williams said he was going to focus on his personal life.

“It’s time to spend more time with my family and take care of those who love me the most,” he said.

Cibola athletic director Ray Rodriguez said the school was still working on how to go about the search for Williams’ replacement.


