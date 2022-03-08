 NMSU baseball trio take home honors - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU baseball trio take home honors

By Journal staff and wire reports

New Mexico State sophomore Pablo Cortes was named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, and teammates Logan Gallina and Gunner Antillon were named to the Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week list.

Cortes, a right-hander from Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, made a last-second spot start for the Aggies (8-2) on Saturday and threw a complete-game shutout against Prairie View A&M to earn the victory. His first start in a New Mexico State uniform resulted in six strikeouts and zero walks while allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings for the win.

Gallina launched three home runs and drove in 11 runs in four games. Antillon produced five doubles and a pair of triples in the series.


