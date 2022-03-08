Two suits allege sexual abuse at Old Town Boys Club

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A pair of lawsuits allege two former directors of the Old Town Boys Club sexually abused boys under their guidance.

One of the former directors, Dominic Yannoni, now faces two lawsuits alleging that he abused boys during his leadership at the club in the 1980s and 1990s.

The initial suit was filed in January. The two recent suits were filed Feb. 16.

The Journal was unable to reach Yannoni. Levi Monagle, an Albuquerque attorney who filed the lawsuits, said Yannoni now lives out of state.

The second recent lawsuit alleges that Yannoni’s predecessor, Eddie Valtierra, began sexually abusing a boy when he was about 10 years old.

Valtierra was fired as club director after allegations of sexual misconduct came to the attention of leaders at the Albuquerque Boys Club, parent organization of the Old Town Boys Club, the suit alleges. Valtierra died in 1998, Monagle said.

All three suits name as defendants the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico and Boys and Girls Clubs of America Inc., based in Atlanta.

Mary Regas, a spokeswoman for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said the organization takes seriously any allegations of harm to children, regardless of when it occurred.

“We fully recognize that time does not erase any pain experienced by survivors and their families, and continue to support legislation that grants survivors access to justice,” Regas said in a written statement.

All affiliate clubs adhere to rigorous safety protocols, including annual background checks, immediate reporting of alleged abuse, required safety policies and training, and required references for employees changing club locations, the statement said.

One recent lawsuit alleges that Yannoni sexually abused a boy identified as John Doe 16, who was born in 1976 and spent time at the Old Town Boys Club as a child.

The abuse occurred both in Yannoni’s office at the club and in the home of Yannoni’s parents, the suit alleges.

Yannoni was approximately 10 years older than John Doe 16 at the time, it alleges.

The other suit alleges that Valtierra used his position as director to sexually abuse a boy, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe 17, who was born in 1970.

The suit alleges that Valtierra created a special Roadrunners Club for boys raised by single mothers and made the target of sexual abuse. Valtierra allegedly invited the boy to join the Roadrunners Club in 1980 after he learned the boy’s parents had divorced.

Valtierra used his position “to manipulate vulnerable and impoverished boys like (John Doe 17) into performing sexual acts, often in exchange for access to food, facilities, shoes, or money for themselves and their families,” the suit alleges.