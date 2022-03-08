Women’s Basketball: UNM holds off San Diego State to advance to MW semifinals

Prev 1 of 6 Next

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team had to pull a new trick out of its bag Monday night — winning with defense.

Jaedyn De La Cerda scored 26 points, including some at crunch time, but LaTora Duff’s crucial defensive play ultimately sealed the Lobos’ nail-biting 63-60 win over San Diego State in a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Second-seeded UNM (24-8) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals and will face No. 6 Colorado State, which knocked off No. 3 Wyoming 51-38 on Monday night. The semifinal is set for 8:30 p.m. MT. New Mexico went 2-0 against the Rams during the regular season.

The Lobos had to earn their ticket to the next round in what became a grinding defensive battle against No. 7 San Diego State (14-16). UNM was clinging to a 61-60 lead and the Aztecs had the ball with just 13 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, SDSU gave the ball to standout senior guard Sophia Ramos, who drove to the right of the lane and banked in a driving shot with 6 seconds remaining.

The shot was waved off.

Anticipating the drive, Duff stayed in good position and drew a charge call when Ramos lowered her shoulder and knocked Duff to the floor prior to shooting.

“We went to a zone to keep them from driving,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “I thought Tora got in there and made a great defensive play. Huge stop for us when we really had to have one.”

De La Cerda followed with two made free throws to give UNM a 63-60 lead, and Ramos’ 3-point try to beat the buzzer bounded off the back iron to touch off a brief Lobos celebration.

“I’m proud of us,” De La Cerda said in a postgame interview carried by themw.com. “Our 3’s weren’t falling and we had to find another way to win. Sometimes you have to make stops on defense and we did that.”

Except for a brief first-quarter span, UNM was unable to get its high-octane offense into gear. The Lobos finished 8-for-32 from 3-point range, scored just eight points in the second quarter and were unable to pull away from the determined Aztecs in the second half.

“To be honest, I expected this,” Bradbury said. “(The Aztecs) got up and pressured us, wouldn’t let us get into transition and kind of forced us into a physical kind of game.”

Ramos, who led the Aztecs with 18 points, smiled when asked about the game in a postgame media conference.

“There’s something about New Mexico,” she said. “…. It’s always a battle.”

In this battle, the Lobos found just enough offense to get the job done. LaTora Duff scored 15 points, while Antonia Anderson and Shaiquel McGruder scored six apiece. McGruder chipped in 10 rebounds and hit a key 3-pointer with UNM trailing early in the third quarter.

UNM actually got off to a sizzling start as LaTora Duff and De La Cerda drained three straight 3-pointers to give the Lobos a 16-4 lead. But the pace wouldn’t last, as the Aztecs scored the final eight points of the quarter and trailed just 18-15.

The teams spent the rest of the game trading punches as there were six ties and nine lead changes before the outcome was finally settled. Bradbury, for his part, took satisfaction from the hard-fought win.

“We gutted one out, which is not really what we do,” he said. “It’s good to win a game where we had to get a tough defensive rebound or a stop. It’s not always just a matter of making a lot of shots.”

HIGHLIGHT ASSIST: Anderson accidently turned in the play of the game after a stumble and some quick reactions in the third quarter. Anderson appeared to trip and was falling just to the left of the key just as Duff passed her the ball. Somehow, Anderson managed to catch the ball and quickly pass back to Duff as she tumbled to the floor. Duff promptly buried a 3-pointer.

*

Tuesday

Mountain West tournament semifinals: UNM vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)

LOBOS 63, AZTECS 60

FG FT Reb

SDSU Min M-A M-A O-T A F Pts

Pepe 21 0-4 2-2 4-6 1 1 2

Avinger 18 3-8 1-4 1-7 4 4 7

Ramos 40 8-19 0-0 0-4 3 2 18

Adams 35 4-16 0-0 3-9 0 2 11

Staples 39 5-14 1-2 0-5 1 4 12

Chynoweth 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0

Fiso 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Hernandez 16 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Villalobos 21 3-5 2-2 3-10 0 2 8

Totals 200 24-71 6-10 12-46 10 15 60

Percentages: FG .338, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Ramos 2-5, Ramos 3-11, Staples 1-7, Chynoweth 0-2, Hernandez 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Ramos 4, Adams 2, Staples 2, Villalobos).

Steals: 8 (Avinger 2, Ramos 2, Adams, Staples, Villalobos 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb

UNM Min M-A M-A O-T A F Pts

McGruder 25 2-3 1-3 1-10 0 3 6

Anderson 37 2-9 2-2 3-9 3 3 6

LaTascya Duff 39 1-9 0-0 0-6 4 0 3

LaTora Duff 35 4-13 5-5 0-4 3 0 15

De La Cerda 39 9-17 4-6 0-4 2 3 26

Reus 18 2-6 1-1 1-7 1 0 5

Augmon 8 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2

Totals 200 21-59 13-17 6-43 13 9 63

Percentages: FG .356, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (McGruder 1-1, Anderson 0-5, LaTascya Duff 1-7, LaTora Duff 2-5, De La Cerda 4-10, Reus 0-3, Augmon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McGruder, Anderson).

Turnovers: 14 (McGruder, LaTora Duff 4, De La Cerda 5, Anderson, Reus 3).

Steals: 5 (McGruder, LaTora Duff, Anderson, Augmon 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Diego State 15 10 22 13—60

New Mexico 18 8 23 14—63