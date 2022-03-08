Thief absconds with luxury French Champagne

SANTA FE – A thief with apparent connoisseur tastes made off with a $150 bottle of luxury French Champagne last month.

A deputy was called to the Four Seasons Resort on N.M. 592 on Feb. 22 after an employee reported that, at about 4:30 p.m., a man took a bottle of Beau Joie cuvée Champagne from one of the golf carts used for service requests, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office report.

An employee reviewed video surveillance footage and saw a dark blue Acura sedan drive behind the golf cart. A man wearing dark clothing got out, grabbed the Champagne and drove off.

The employee got the sedan’s license number and the deputy checked the residence connected to it, but did not locate the vehicle.

The website grandwinecellar.com says Beau Joie “is derived from the finest grapes of Epernay, France,” and combines “supreme quality with impeccable, cutting-edge design.”

It notes that each bottle is “wrapped in a 100% copper suit of armor inspired by the armor worn by knights” to keep the Champagne colder longer.