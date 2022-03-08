 Man found dead in Downtown tent fire - Albuquerque Journal

Man found dead in Downtown tent fire

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

A charred tent and personal items are seen in an alley near First Street and Mountain NW following an overnight fire. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one man was found dead at the scene. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Firefighters responding to two separate tent fires in Downtown Albuquerque early Tuesday morning found a deceased man in one of those tents.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said in an early morning news release that it wasn’t clear how the man died and police and arson investigations have been launched.

The outside tent fires were near First and Mountain and Third and Aspen.

“AFR crews were on both scenes quickly to extinguish the fires,” the agency said. “There was a single deceased male occupant in the tent located near 1st and Mountain.”

No other information was immediately available.


