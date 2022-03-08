 FBI impersonator convicted of defrauding Assyrian immigrants - Albuquerque Journal

FBI impersonator convicted of defrauding Assyrian immigrants

By Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal jury has convicted an Arizona man of impersonating an FBI agent to defraud immigrants in California, officials said Monday.

Ivan Isho, 44, of Peoria, Arizona, faces up to five years in prison after he was convicted Friday of stalking, wire fraud and false impersonation of a federal officer following a four-day trial.

He pretended to be an FBI agent as he told members of the Assyrian community in Ceres, near Modesto, in 2016 and 2017 that he could help them get immigration visas for their family members living outside the United States, according to trial evidence.

Isho showed them counterfeit FBI credentials and a gun to back up his story.

They gave him thousands of dollars along with family documents, federal prosecutors said.

But Isho never was employed by the FBI, and never had any ability to help anyone get visas.

He also harassed a woman by pretending to be an FBI special agent in phone calls and voicemail messages to the victim and her husband in 2017 and 2018.

Isho testified that he had the false FBI credentials as part of a Halloween costume, although prosecutors produced voicemails in which he claimed to be with the FBI.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Officer, retired firefighter died in head-on collision
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe police were in pursuit ... Santa Fe police were in pursuit of criminal suspect
2
City Council repeals plastic bag prohibition
ABQnews Seeker
Action taken before city completed ban ... Action taken before city completed ban impact study
3
NM Supreme Court rejects citizen grand jury petitions
ABQnews Seeker
Justices: Appeals targeting governor described 'lawful ... Justices: Appeals targeting governor described 'lawful activity'
4
A wintry weather week ahead
ABQnews Seeker
Expect rain, wind, snow and low ... Expect rain, wind, snow and low temps
5
Two suits allege sexual abuse at Old Town Boys ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former club director faces allegations related ... Former club director faces allegations related to his tenure in the 1980s and 1990s
6
Hospitalizations, cases continue to decline
ABQnews Seeker
Half of the recent deaths were ... Half of the recent deaths were local residents
7
Archdiocese sues insurers over abuse claims
ABQnews Seeker
Liability coverage not provided says lawsuit Liability coverage not provided says lawsuit
8
Ukraine: Shelling of cities escalating
From the newspaper
Evacuation attempt once again thwarted amid ... Evacuation attempt once again thwarted amid bombardment
9
Potential matchup emerges for NM House seat
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Nicole Chavez — an advocate ... Republican Nicole Chavez — an advocate for crime victims and their families since the fatal shooting of her son, Jaydon — has launched a ...
10
One in custody after fatal shooting in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect is in police custody ... A suspect is in police custody after a fatal shooting in Santa Fe on Monday. New Mexico State Police said Monday evening on Twitter ...