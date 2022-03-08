Meow Wolf makes prestigious list of innovative companies

Meow Wolf continues to make impressive steps.

Expanding with two permanent installations — Denver’s “Convergence Station” and Las Vegas, Nevada’s “Omega Mart” in 2021 — has helped land the Santa Fe-based art collective on Fast Company’s annual list of “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2022.

Meow Wolf ranked at No. 3 in the Live Events category and marks the second time the company has made the list in the past three years.

“To be ranked among the most innovative companies in the world is truly an honor,” said Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO. “Meow Wolf has come a long way since our humble beginnings in 2008, but there is so much more we can’t wait to share. We believe that there is unlimited creativity everywhere you look — and much of it goes unrealized — but a commitment to community and collaboration will unlock experiences the world has yet to dream possible.”

In addition to its expansion in Denver and Las Vegas, Meow Wolf also upgraded the original installation, “House of Eternal Return,” in Santa Fe.

According to the list, the honorees are businesses that are making the biggest impact in their industries and culture.

In addition to the “World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies,” 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

More than 2 million people have visited the three Meow Wolf locations. The company is home to nearly 1,000 employees, hiring over 600 new roles in 2021.

Meow Wolf also renewed its certification as a B-Corporation, growing a team dedicated to positive social impact and building a more inclusive and sustainable society through art and creativity.

For this year’s honors, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said David Lidsky, Fast Company deputy editor.