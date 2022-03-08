Crime spree suspect tied to massage spa killing

The suspect in a cross-town crime spree late last month has also been connected with the fatal shooting of a woman who worked at a massage business a couple of days earlier.

Raphael Marquez was charged with kidnapping, burglary and other crimes after police say he broke into three homes and briefly kidnapped three women overnight from Feb. 20 to 21. Investigators issued a warrant for his arrest a couple of days later and he was shot and killed by two Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies and a New Mexico State Police officer after a pursuit in Valencia County on Feb. 25.

Albuquerque Police Department investigators now say Marquez, 31, was the one who killed a woman at Canna Spa Massage near Coors and Los Volcanes NW during an armed robbery on Feb. 15.

Security camera footage of that incident showed a man wearing a black baseball cap, a gaiter over his face and a sleeve covering his arm tattoos, rummaging through the office as a woman lies motionless in the doorway of a room next door.

Police say a member of the public told investigators that Marquez admitted to killing the woman at Canna Spa and his fingerprints were found at the scene.

Chief Harold Medina said he was glad a suspect was identified but it’s unfortunate he will not be facing justice since he’s deceased.

“We still have work to do to put a stop to these brazen robberies,” he said. “But the people responsible for both recent murders at massage businesses are no longer on Albuquerque’s streets.”