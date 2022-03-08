 Italy helps Ukrainian synchronized swim team reach Rome - Albuquerque Journal

Italy helps Ukrainian synchronized swim team reach Rome

By Associated Press

ROME — Most members of the Ukrainian women’s synchronized swim team arrived in Rome on Tuesday after fleeing the war in their homeland with Italian help.

Ten athletes and two coaches traveled in a bus provided by the Italian swimming federation from the Ukraine-Hungarian border to Rome.

Italian swimming officials greeted the athletes, who will continue their training at Italian Olympic facilities in Ostia, a seaside suburb of the Italian capital, as they prepare for the European Aquatics Championships to be held in Rome in August.

The U.N. says the number of people who have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion has reached 2 million, and many more are still trying to get out.

While grateful, the athletes are worried about loved ones left behind in Ukraine.

Maryna Aleksiiva, who arrived with her twin sister Vladyslava, both Olympic bronze medalists, described the athletes as being “terrified about our relatives, our friends who are still in Ukraine, because it is too dangerous, because every day (children and other civilians) die.”

She added: “We know that in Ukraine those who protect us are dying, but we had to go away and leave our city. This was very hard.”

The team members, whose ages range from 14 to 20, set out last weekend, departing from their base in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has been heavily attacked. They headed to Lviv, a Ukrainian city near the border with Poland, then ultimately made their way to Hungary, where Italian athletic officials met them and escorted them to Rome.

Four teammates and three coaches are still in Ukraine, including Olympic bronze medalist Marta Fiedina. The Italian swimming federation is arranging to have them arrive in Italy in the next few days.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Crime spree suspect tied to massage spa killing
ABQnews Seeker
The suspect in a cross-town crime ... The suspect in a cross-town crime spree late last month has also been connected with the fatal shooting of a woman who worked at ...
2
Details emerge of crash that killed Santa Fe officer, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe police were in pursuit ... Santa Fe police were in pursuit of criminal suspect
3
City Council repeals plastic bag prohibition
ABQnews Seeker
Action taken before city completed ban ... Action taken before city completed ban impact study
4
Man found dead in Downtown tent fire
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters responding to two separate tent ... Firefighters responding to two separate tent fires in Downtown Albuquerque early Tuesday morning found a deceased man in one of those tents. Albuquerque Fire ...
5
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil ...
Around the Region
Striking harder at Russia's economy, President ... Striking harder at Russia's economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin's onslaught in ...
6
NM Supreme Court rejects citizen grand jury petitions
ABQnews Seeker
Justices: Appeals targeting governor described 'lawful ... Justices: Appeals targeting governor described 'lawful activity'
7
A wintry weather week ahead
ABQnews Seeker
Expect rain, wind, snow and low ... Expect rain, wind, snow and low temps
8
Two suits allege sexual abuse at Old Town Boys ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former club director faces allegations related ... Former club director faces allegations related to his tenure in the 1980s and 1990s
9
Ukraine: Shelling of cities escalating
From the newspaper
Evacuation attempt once again thwarted amid ... Evacuation attempt once again thwarted amid bombardment
10
Potential matchup emerges for NM House seat
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Nicole Chavez — an advocate ... Republican Nicole Chavez — an advocate for crime victims and their families since the fatal shooting of her son, Jaydon — has launched a ...