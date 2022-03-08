 New Mexico surpasses 7,000 COVID deaths - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico surpasses 7,000 COVID deaths

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Presbyterian Hospital staffers enter a triage tent set up outside the hospital in January. New Mexico surpassed 7,000 total deaths on Tuesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

New Mexico reported 22 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the state eclipsed 7,000 dead since the start of the pandemic — comparable to the population of Belen.

Twelve of the deaths reported Tuesday happened recently, and 10 were more than 30 days old. Those who died ranged in age from a McKinley County man in his 30s to a San Juan County man in his 90s. Eight were Bernalillo County residents.

In total, 7,010 New Mexicans have died of the virus since March 2020.

The state reached 6,000 deaths in January; 5,000 deaths in October 2021, 4,000 deaths in April 2021; 3,000 deaths in January 2021; 2,000 deaths in December 2020 and 1,000 deaths in October 2020.

New Mexico reported just 177 new cases on Tuesday, of which 37 were in Bernalillo County. The state has averaged 292.8 new cases and 12.1 new deaths per day for the last week, according to a Journal analysis.

It was the first time since July that the state reported fewer than 200 new cases in a day.

There were 181 people hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, which was about the same as the day before.


