 Roswell man accused in murder, kidnapping arrested in Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Roswell man accused in murder, kidnapping arrested in Mexico

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Jorge Rico-Ruvira (NMSP)
Mexican authorities have arrested a Roswell man who allegedly killed the mother of his child in early 2020 and kidnapped their 3-year-old son.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 34, was arrested in Mexico in October 2021, according to a pretrial detention motion filed in 5th Judicial District Court on March 1. The motion states Rico-Ruvira is still in custody in Mexico but will “soon be returned” to Chaves County.

Rico-Ruvira had been on the run since January 2020, after he allegedly strangled Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, 27, and took their son Osiel Ernesto Rico to Mexico. In October, authorities canceled the Amber Alert for Osiel, saying the boy had been found safe but remained tight-lipped on his father’s whereabouts.

After his arrest in Mexico, according to prosecutors, Rico-Ruvira assaulted an officer and jumped from a two-story building “in a failed bid to gain his freedom.”

“A man who kills his intimate partner, upends the lives of children and attacks a law enforcement officer is aptly described as ‘dangerous,’ ” prosecutors wrote in the pretrial detention motion, adding that Rico-Ruvira was also hurt in the attempted escape.

In state court, Rico-Ruvira is charged with an open count of murder in the death of Mauricio-Sanchez and child abuse. He also faces a charge of aggravated battery against a household member for allegedly choking Mauricio-Sanchez in the months before her death.

Rico-Ruvira is also charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The facts in this case show that (Rico-Ruvira) is willing to leave a trail of destruction in his wake to get what he wants,” the pretrial detention motion states. “He abused the second chance the justice system offered him through the Violence Prevention Program and instead of preventing violence, he committed more — and worse — violence: he strangled Isela Sanchez to death. He took (Osiel) from his home. He left (Osiel’s sister) alone in a house with her mother’s dead body, without the support of a father or even a sibling.”


