BernCo Commission seat draws large field

The race to represent the eastern-most reaches of Bernalillo County is drawing a crowd this year.

The County Commission’s District 5 — which extends from Uptown into the East Mountains — is currently represented by Democrat Charlene Pyskoty, who is wrapping her first term.

Pyskoty, a mental health therapist, is seeking reelection. She will face a Democratic challenger in Eric Olivas, who owns a landscaping and plumbing business and was former chair of Albuquerque’s Civilian Police Oversight Agency.

Three others are running to represent District 5 in the Republican primary, according to filing information on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website. They are Michael Eustice Jr., who owns a small remodeling and home repair company; retired educator and Singing Arrow Neighborhood Association board member Judy Young, and Wayne Yevoli, who did not immediately respond to a Journal inquiry Tuesday.

Nicholas Bevins, a community activist who ran last fall for the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education, is pursuing the District 5 seat as an independent.

The other County Commission seat on this year’s ballot is District 1. Currently represented by Democrat Debbie O’Malley, who cannot seek another term, it includes the North Valley and a large swath of the West Side.

Barbara Baca, onetime city of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director, and Erin Muffoletto, external affairs manager for Comcast, have filed as District 1 candidates in the Democratic primary.

Michaela Chavez, who has a financial firm, is pursuing the seat as a Republican.

The 2022 election will also determine the next Bernalillo County assessor, as the current office-holder, Tanya Giddings, is term-limited out.

Two Democrats are running: Damian Lara, a past deputy county assessor and the city of Albuquerque’s onetime deputy director for economic development, and Stephen A. Sais, who has worked in the assessor’s office for the past 18 years and is currently its residential manager.

Incumbent Probate Judge Cristy Jo Carbón-Gaul is the only person to file as a candidate for that office.

In state court, two contested judicial races have shaped up in the 2nd Judicial District in Bernalillo County, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.

Former Metropolitan Court Chief Judge Edward Benavidez is challenging incumbent District Judge Bruce Fox for the division 10 post.

And attorney Emeterio Rudolfo is challenging incumbent Judge Jennifer Wernersbach in Division 16.

Incumbent judges will run unopposed for five other posts in 2nd Judicial District Court. They are: Alma Roberson, Catherine Begaye, Elaine Lujan, Britt Baca-Miller, and Joseph Montano. All filed as Democrats.

Two candidates will run unopposed for Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judicial posts. They are incumbent Judge Joshua Sanchez, and Judge Nina Safier, an Albuquerque attorney recently appointed to a vacant seat who is scheduled to be sworn in March 14. Both are Democrats.

The 2022 primary election is June 7.