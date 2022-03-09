 BernCo Commission seat draws large field - Albuquerque Journal

BernCo Commission seat draws large field

By Jessica Dyer and Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writers

The race to represent the eastern-most reaches of Bernalillo County is drawing a crowd this year.

The County Commission’s District 5 — which extends from Uptown into the East Mountains — is currently represented by Democrat Charlene Pyskoty, who is wrapping her first term.

Pyskoty, a mental health therapist, is seeking reelection. She will face a Democratic challenger in Eric Olivas, who owns a landscaping and plumbing business and was former chair of Albuquerque’s Civilian Police Oversight Agency.

Three others are running to represent District 5 in the Republican primary, according to filing information on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website. They are Michael Eustice Jr., who owns a small remodeling and home repair company; retired educator and Singing Arrow Neighborhood Association board member Judy Young, and Wayne Yevoli, who did not immediately respond to a Journal inquiry Tuesday.

Nicholas Bevins, a community activist who ran last fall for the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education, is pursuing the District 5 seat as an independent.

The other County Commission seat on this year’s ballot is District 1. Currently represented by Democrat Debbie O’Malley, who cannot seek another term, it includes the North Valley and a large swath of the West Side.

Barbara Baca, onetime city of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director, and Erin Muffoletto, external affairs manager for Comcast, have filed as District 1 candidates in the Democratic primary.

Michaela Chavez, who has a financial firm, is pursuing the seat as a Republican.

The 2022 election will also determine the next Bernalillo County assessor, as the current office-holder, Tanya Giddings, is term-limited out.

Two Democrats are running: Damian Lara, a past deputy county assessor and the city of Albuquerque’s onetime deputy director for economic development, and Stephen A. Sais, who has worked in the assessor’s office for the past 18 years and is currently its residential manager.

Incumbent Probate Judge Cristy Jo Carbón-Gaul is the only person to file as a candidate for that office.

In state court, two contested judicial races have shaped up in the 2nd Judicial District in Bernalillo County, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.

Former Metropolitan Court Chief Judge Edward Benavidez is challenging incumbent District Judge Bruce Fox for the division 10 post.

And attorney Emeterio Rudolfo is challenging incumbent Judge Jennifer Wernersbach in Division 16.

Incumbent judges will run unopposed for five other posts in 2nd Judicial District Court. They are: Alma Roberson, Catherine Begaye, Elaine Lujan, Britt Baca-Miller, and Joseph Montano. All filed as Democrats.

Two candidates will run unopposed for Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judicial posts. They are incumbent Judge Joshua Sanchez, and Judge Nina Safier, an Albuquerque attorney recently appointed to a vacant seat who is scheduled to be sworn in March 14. Both are Democrats.

The 2022 primary election is June 7.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BernCo Commission seat draws large field
ABQnews Seeker
The race to represent the eastern-most ... The race to represent the eastern-most reaches of Bernalillo County is drawing a crowd this year. The County Commission's District 5 — which extends ...
2
New Mexicans feeling pain at the pump
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans are feeling the squeeze ... New Mexicans are feeling the squeeze of increasing gas costs, something that will only intensify as the United States enacts its ban on imports ...
3
Governor signs tax bill featuring $250 rebates, Social Security ...
ABQnews Seeker
Roughly 850,000 New Mexicans will get ... Roughly 850,000 New Mexicans will get rebate checks of $250 or larger in July, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a ...
4
Roswell man accused in murder, kidnapping arrested in Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Mexican authorities have arrested a Roswell ... Mexican authorities have arrested a Roswell man who allegedly killed the mother of his child in early 2020 and kidnapped their 3-year-old son. Jorge ...
5
New Mexico surpasses 7,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 22 additional deaths ... New Mexico reported 22 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the state eclipsed 7,000 dead since the start of the pandemic — ...
6
Border Patrol: 'Nothing funny' about bologna smuggling
ABQnews Seeker
including from a married couple and ... including from a married couple and Santa Fe man — in their continued fight against forbidden meats. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the ...
7
Crime spree suspect tied to massage spa killing
ABQnews Seeker
The suspect in a cross-town crime ... The suspect in a cross-town crime spree late last month has also been connected with the fatal shooting of a woman who worked at ...
8
Spa owner fought back in robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Friend says gunfire was shootout victim's ... Friend says gunfire was shootout victim's last resort
9
Meow Wolf makes prestigious list of innovative companies
ABQnews Seeker
Denver's 'Convergence Station' and Las Vegas, ... Denver's 'Convergence Station' and Las Vegas, Nevada's 'Omega Mart' in 2021 — helped land the Santa Fe-based art collective on Fast Company's annual list ...