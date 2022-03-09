Man charged in nine ABQ bank robberies

He hit nine Albuquerque banks over six months in brazen fashion — at times robbing multiple tellers, two banks in one day and returning to the same banks twice — before his luck ran out.

On Monday FBI agents arrested Evan Lemmon at his mother’s house in Northeast Albuquerque — blocks from a bank he allegedly robbed twice.

During a search of the home, agents found clothing worn during the robberies and a demand note: “I HAVE A GUN GIVE M,” according to court records. In the 28-year-old’s pocket, a folded wad of cash from a robbery hours earlier.

In all, agents say he stole more than $25,000.

Lemmon has since been charged federally with nine counts of bank robbery in the incidents, which stretched from Sept. 28 to this week. Lemmon’s history includes arrests on stolen vehicle, burglary, domestic violence and shoplifting charges.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said in the 12 years he has been with the agency it’s the most bank robberies a single person has been charged with in the state.

“This is a lot for New Mexico,” he said.

The robberies began Sept. 28 when a man walked into the Bank of the West near Eubank and Menaul NE and handed the teller a demand note asking for “all the 100s, 50s and 20s,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. A teller gave the man $1,170 in cash and slipped in a GPS tracker, which the man threw out after leaving the bank.

Agents said the robber — later identified as Lemmon — used similar clothing, bill denomination requests and vehicle in the next eight robberies. He sometimes moved from teller to teller — stealing $9,000 in one instance — and even took a cash drawer from a teller’s hands.

Tellers and bank employees told agents they recognized him from previous robberies.

On Jan. 21 the FBI asked the Albuquerque Police Department for assistance in finding the suspect’s silver car, which had no license plates and damage on the right side, according to the complaint. Police found the car outside a Walgreens in Northeast Albuquerque and followed it to a home nearby that Lemmon lived in with his mother.

Agents said APD installed a pole camera in the area and put a tracking device on the vehicle over the next few weeks. On Monday, a man walked into the US Bank near Menaul and Louisiana and robbed the teller of $1,700, folding the money in half and putting it into his pocket.

Police tracking Lemmon’s car saw it leave the area of the bank as FBI agents responded to the robbery, according to agents. Later that day authorities searched Lemmon’s home and found the wad of money in his pocket.