 12 House members forgo reelection; 13 face contested primaries - Albuquerque Journal

12 House members forgo reelection; 13 face contested primaries

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A dozen members of the state House won’t seek reelection this year, opening up competitive seats in Valencia County and northwest Albuquerque.

The departures also create a network of contested primary races around the state.

Eight Democratic incumbents and five Republicans — largely in rural parts of New Mexico — will face challengers from their own party in the June 7 primary election, according to documents filed Tuesday.

The races took shape as candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to declare their campaigns.

Altogether, 12 lawmakers didn’t file for reelection — an increase from the eight open seats on filing day in 2018.

The departures include Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell, who was the lone House Republican in 2021 to vote in favor of repealing an anti-abortion law. He changed his party affiliation afterward to independent.

Anderson, an energy executive, said Tuesday that it was the right time to retire after having served eight years in the House in two stints. The newly drawn House maps also would have paired him with another incumbent, if he’d run for reelection.

He expressed no regrets about starting as a Republican and finishing as an independent.

“The Republican Party is determined to grow smaller while independents only grow in voter registration,” Anderson said in a written statement.

Also forgoing reelection are four Republicans — James Strickler of Farmington, Kelly Fajardo of Los Lunas, Zachary Cook of Ruidoso and Randal Crowder of Clovis.

Fajardo’s decision creates an open seat in a competitive part of Valencia County.

Seeking to succeed her are Belen City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Danny Bernal Jr., a Democrat, and Tanya Mirabal Moya, a Republican from Los Lunas.

Fajardo has represented the area for 10 years.

“I have always said that the seat I hold is the people’s seat and holding political office is a privilege, not a right,” she said.

All 70 seats in the state House are on the ballot this year. Democrats hold a 45-24 edge over Republicans, plus one independent.

On filing day:

— The open House District 17 seat on the West Side of Albuquerque attracted four candidates, including former City Councilor Cynthia Borrego, a Democrat.

She is set to face Democrat Darrell Deaguero in the primary. The Republican candidates are Ellis McMath and Joshua Neal.

It’s a seat substantially redrawn during redistricting.

— The open House District 19 seat covering part of southeastern Albuquerque has drawn three Democratic candidates. They are Janelle Anyanonu, an office manager and member of the New Mexico Black Central Organizing Committee; Colton Dean; and Eric Sutton, managing attorney for the Fair Lending Center at United South Broadway Corp.

The winner would face Republican Kathleen Jackson.

Kay Bounkeua, an Albuquerque Democrat who has represented the since last year, isn’t running to keep the seat.

— Former Rep. Eleanor Chavez and Route 66 West Neighborhood Association President Cherise Quezada are competing for the Democratic nomination in the Albuquerque-based House District 26 seat that will be vacated by Georgene Louis following her drunken driving arrest.

Republican Patrick Sais is also running.

— Eight Democrats face primary challengers: Anthony Allison of Fruitland, Doreen Wonda Johnson of Church Rock, Eliseo Alcon of Milan, Roger Montoya of Velarde, Susan Herrera of Embudo, Kristina Ortez of Taos, Andrea Romero of Santa Fe and Ambrose Castellano of Las Vegas.

— Five Republicans face primary challenges: Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales, Rachel Black of Alamogordo, Greg Nibert of Roswell, Randall Pettigrew of Lovington and Larry Scott of Hobbs.

— Six Democrats aren’t seeking reelection: Deborah Armstrong, Karen Bash, Bounkeua and Louis, all of Albuquerque; Daymon Ely of Corrales; and House Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe.

— Republican Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences is also leaving the House, opting instead to run for governor.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
12 House members forgo reelection; 13 face contested primaries
ABQnews Seeker
A dozen members of the state ... A dozen members of the state House won't seek reelection this year, opening up competitive seats in Valencia County and northwest Albuquerque. The departures ...
2
Man charged in nine ABQ bank robberies
ABQnews Seeker
at times robbing multiple tellers, two ... at times robbing multiple tellers, two banks in one day and returning to the same banks twice — before his luck ran out. On ...
3
BernCo Commission seat draws large field
ABQnews Seeker
The race to represent the eastern-most ... The race to represent the eastern-most reaches of Bernalillo County is drawing a crowd this year. The County Commission's District 5 — which extends ...
4
New Mexicans feeling pain at the pump
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans are feeling the squeeze ... New Mexicans are feeling the squeeze of increasing gas costs, something that will only intensify as the United States enacts its ban on imports ...
5
Governor signs tax bill featuring $250 rebates, Social Security ...
ABQnews Seeker
Roughly 850,000 New Mexicans will get ... Roughly 850,000 New Mexicans will get rebate checks of $250 or larger in July, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a ...
6
Roswell man accused in murder, kidnapping arrested in Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Mexican authorities have arrested a Roswell ... Mexican authorities have arrested a Roswell man who allegedly killed the mother of his child in early 2020 and kidnapped their 3-year-old son. Jorge ...
7
New Mexico surpasses 7,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 22 additional deaths ... New Mexico reported 22 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the state eclipsed 7,000 dead since the start of the pandemic — ...
8
Border Patrol: 'Nothing funny' about bologna smuggling
ABQnews Seeker
including from a married couple and ... including from a married couple and Santa Fe man — in their continued fight against forbidden meats. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the ...
9
Crime spree suspect tied to massage spa killing
ABQnews Seeker
The suspect in a cross-town crime ... The suspect in a cross-town crime spree late last month has also been connected with the fatal shooting of a woman who worked at ...