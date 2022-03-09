It’s Lobos, Alford and Vegas, but nothing is the same

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Mountain West’s dream season is culminating this week at the Thomas & Mack Center with plenty of national attention, anticipation and a celebratory vibe. The league is expecting a minimum of three teams and as many as five getting into the NCAA Tournament.

But unlike a time about eight, nine years ago when coaches like Steve Alford and Craig Neal and a team like the New Mexico Lobos would be the center of attention in the league’s annual party – one that used to be 10,000-strong with cherry and silver wearing Lobo fans – the Alford/Neal coached Nevada Wolf Pack and the new-look, rebuilding Lobos are but mere afterthoughts to most onlookers who aren’t directly rooting for either team.

Their game starts at noon MT in Wednesday’s play-in round and will not be televised but only streamed on the conference website. That only seems to add to general lack of buzz.

But the tournament’s forgotten game still has plenty at stake for two teams seemingly headed in different directions.

“I mean, our mindset is to win (the game and the tournament),” said Lobo guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. “It’s as simple as that. We’ve got we got pretty good confidence, right now. … We got firepower. We’re coming to bring it.”

The Lobos (13-18), undergoing a massive rebuild under first-year head coach Richard Pitino, were picked in the preseason tied for eighth/ninth and finished ninth. After an 0-7 start in league play, they went 5-5 in the last 10 Mountain West Conference games and beat two teams that finished in the top five, not to mention landing two players on all-conference teams.

Momentum, and optimism about the future, seems to be trending up for the team.

For Nevada, a team picked to finish third that fell to eighth and went 0-10 vs. the league’s top five teams, the future is far less certain.

“We have not had a very good year. It was not expected or accepted by me. And it’s been very frustrating,” Alford said in a video aimed at getting Wolf Pack fans excited the tournament.

“Our guys have continued to work very hard, and the results just have not been what we anticipated. With that being said, when you get to postseason and you get to conference tournament play, everybody’s records go to 0-0.”

He then noted that while he hasn’t seen his team play a solid 40-minute game this season, they now have to do it for at least 160 minutes (four games) to reach the NCAA Tournament. He cited last season’s three teams that did so to earn automatic bids by winning four conference tournament games in North Texas, Appalachian State and Georgetown.

As for whether Alford’s ties to the New Mexico program of the past have entered into any extra motivation for the Lobos, well, here’s how Mashburn answered the question of playing against UNM’s former coach.

“I really didn’t even know that,” Mashburn said.

Added House, “I don’t think it really means anything to us. We’re just going in there trying to get a win for the fans and for our team.”

Pitino noted that not only were none of the current Lobos in college when the Alford/Neal regime was in place at UNM, but that college kids don’t generally pay attention to that stuff as much as fans and media, anyway.

“They don’t care. They care about what’s for dinner. They care about how long practice is going to be. They care about how early are you going to wake us up on Wednesday?” Pitino said.

He later added: “I have nothing but respect for what coach Alford and coach Neal (did at UNM). They built a program that we’re trying to get (back) to. They had an unbelievable run.

“So, to me, the whole playing coach Alford – that’s nothing to me. We’re playing a really good Nevada team.”

