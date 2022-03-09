 Lobo women suffer stunning semifinal loss in Las Vegas - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women suffer stunning semifinal loss in Las Vegas

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

 

UNM’s LaTora Duff (right) puts up a laup as Colorado State’s Kendyll Kinzer trails. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

The high-rolling offense came up snake eyes Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Plagued by cold shooting and unable to put any kind of sustained runs together, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team bowed out of the Mountain West tournament with an 82-71 semifinal loss to Colorado State at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

The Lobos trailed all the way, missing nine of their first 10 3-point tries, and putting up little resistance to the Rams’ post game. CSU finished with a 40-18 advantage on points in the paint, outrebounded UNM 47-35 and even beat the Lobos on fastbreak points by a 15-4 margin.

Sixth-seeded Colorado State (21-10) advanced to Wednesday’s championship game against host UNLV, while the Lobos (24-9) will return home to await a likely WNIT bid.

“Losing this game hurts all of us,” senior Shaiquel McGruder said in a postgame media conference. “But the season isn’t over. We have more games to play. We just have to take some time to regroup and try to finish this season the way we started it.”

UNM won its two regular-season meetings with CSU, shooting well from the perimeter and making the Rams pay for keeping an extra defender in the paint to stop drives to the basket. The Lobos could not take advantage of their open looks Tuesday. They went 12-of 39 from 3-point range and 12-of-32 from 2-point range.

Colorado State coach Ryun Williams said his team altered its defensive plan, focusing on stopping forward Antonia Anderson.

“That was where it started,” Williams said during a postgame media conference. “The first two games she went 15 of 34 against us and tonight we held her scoreless. That was huge for us.”

Williams conceded that his team’s defense did not deserve all the credit.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say we probably got a little lucky,” he said. “A lot of those shots they missed tonight, they usually make.”

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury agreed.

“We couldn’t make a shot,” he said. “Colorado State did a good job getting closer to us, but they also beat us up in transition and that shouldn’t be the case. We just couldn’t put anything together tonight.”

UNM trailed 14-9 after a quarter but somehow kept things close for most of the evening. CSU led just 32-30 at halftime and 48-43 midway through the third quarter.

But post Karly Murphy, who racked up 20 points and 10 rebounds, scored six straight points in the paint during an 8-0 CSU run that made the lead 56-43. The Lobos spent the rest of the night playing catch-up and never got closer than an eight-point deficit.

LaTora Duff finished with 22 points for UNM, while McGruder scored 14 (all in the second half). Upe Atosu scored 23 points, and McKenna Hofschild had 18 for the Rams.

Postgame press conference

Box score: CSU 81, New Mexico 72

UNM quotes

Colorado State quotes

Postgame notes


