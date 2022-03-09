Girls prep hoops: 5A’s top four advance to semifinal showdowns

The Class 5A girls basketball state semifinals at the Pit present a true oddity: The No. 1-ranked team, and the team seeded No. 1 for the playoffs, are not the same team.

But they are squaring off on Thursday.

Indeed, it will be unbeaten and top-seeded Volcano Vista and fourth-seeded (but top-ranked by MaxPreps.com) Farmington colliding in the semis.

The top four seeds all advanced with victories in Tuesday night’s quarterfinals. Volcano Vista plays Farmington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. At 11:30 a.m., No. 2 Hobbs takes on No. 3 La Cueva.

NO. 3 LA CUEVA 61, NO. 6 ORGAN MOUNTAIN 53: The Knights (22-9) trailed 52-51 with 4½ minutes to go, but La Cueva (21-6) — which avenged a regular-season loss to Organ Mountain in Las Cruces early in the season — scored nine of the game’s final 11 points and pulled away in a matchup that was in doubt until nearly the very end.

“We go deep with our bench in the first half, so a lot of teams that play with us at the beginning kind of struggle down the stretch because we have fresher legs,” Bears coach Marisa Cogan said.

The game was back and forth throughout, and it featured 11 lead changes and nine ties. Until the final four minutes, the Knights’ biggest lead was four, La Cueva’s six.

La Cueva’s starters did the large majority of the scoring damage, with 59 of the 61 points, led by Eva Love’s 20.

“We knew that if we played four quarters of our basketball, we knew we’d come out with a win,” Love said.

Nina Romero, Rylie Ottmann and Teona Savic each scored 13 for La Cueva.

At 52-51, Love hit a turnaround 10-footer in the lane for a three-point lead. Shortly thereafter, Ottmann buried a five-foot runner in the lane for a five-point edge, and the Bears sealed it from the line.

Senior guard Harmanie Dominguez was outstanding for the Knights, and led them with 19 points.

— James Yodice

OTHER GAMES: Taejhuan Hill had a double-double — 14 points and 10 rebounds — and Jaelyn Bates led Volcano Vista with 17 points in a 66-33 victory over No. 8 Centennial. Kennedy Brown and Natalia Chavez both scored 10 apiece for the Hawks. … In Hobbs, the Eagles won for the fourth time this season over rival Carlsbad, 45-34. … In Farmington, the Scorpions broke free from a close game in the fourth quarter, and posted a 53-43 victory over No. 5 Las Cruces.

Class 4A

Bernalillo advanced to the semifinals against Gallup at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pit, but 4A’s other three metro quarterfinalists — Highland, Valencia and Moriarty — exited Tuesday night.

The Spartans, seeded No. 3, pulled away in the second half and beat No. 6 Taos 69-48.

Senior guard Juliana Aragon led Bernalillo with 29 points, but for one of the very few times this season, she didn’t nail a 3-pointer. Nizhoni Keeto added 13 points, Leah Valdez 11 and Gabby O’Hara 10 for the 27-1 Spartans.

OTHER GAMES: No. 4 seed Portales hung on for a 48-43 win over No. 5 Highland, as the Rams will face No. 1 Kirtland Central in Thursday’s semis. The Broncos defeated No. 8 Valencia 51-35. In Gallup, the second-seeded Bengals were 76-53 winners over the seventh-seeded Pintos.

Class 3A

No. 1 Robertson, No. 2 Tohatchi, No. 3 Santa Fe Indian and No. 5 Crownpoint moved into Thursday’s semis at the Pit.

The Eagles, in overtime, edged No. 4 Navajo Prep 39-34 at Piedra Vista in the only upset of the quarterfinals. They’ll play Robertson on Thursday morning at the Pit, with SFIS and Tohatchi going in the mid-afternoon.

SFIS (20-6) overcame a game-high 27 points from Socorro’s Taelene Fowler, as well as the third-quarter ejection of coach Patricia Chavez, to hold on against the pesky Warriors (19-7).

Jordan Torres hit four 3-pointers in scoring 16 points for the Braves, who hit six from beyond the arc overall.

Classes 2A/1A

No. 1 seed Escalante ended eighth-seeded Menaul’s tournament on Tuesday, as the Lobos downed the Panthers 64-48. No. 6 Laguna-Acoma is also in the semifinals — Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Centger — after the Hawks upset third-seeded Eunice 37-35 Tuesday night.

The first major upset of either the girls or boys tournament occured Tuesday in Animas, where No. 8 To’hajiilee knocked off the top-ranked Panthers 46-37 in the quarterfinals. But the other top seeds advanced to Friday’s semifinals at Bernalillo High School.

Glen Rosales contributed to this story.

uesday boxes

ESCALANTE 64, MENAUL 48

Menaul (18-7): Charli Boatman 8, Mikayla Sierra 15, Sofia Ciantra 1, Mia Langeler 2, Diana Ortiz 7, Elaina Ortiz 13, Giulia Sbrenna 2.

Escalante (22-4): Emma Maestas 8, Katelyn Hines 4, Kalese Torrez 22, Citriana Garcia 14, Ryeelyn Martinez 13, Paradise Velarde 3.

Menaul 13 15 8 12—48

Escalante 14 21 11 14 —64

LA CUEVA 61, ORGAN MOUNTAIN 53

ORGAN MOUNTAIN (22-9): Hailey Hernandez 11, Harmanie Dominguez 19, Helena Strawbridge 6, Yvanna Villareal 2, Jessica Roberts 5, Caitlin Turnbow 10. Totals 19 11-16 53.

LA CUEVA (21-6): Rylie Ottmann 13, Eva Love 20, Nina Romero 13, Teona Savic 13, Karleigh Gutierrez 2. Totals 22 10-15 61.

Organ Mountain 16 12 18 7 — 53

La Cueva 18 8 22 13 — 61

3-point goals: OM 4 (Dominguez 2, Hernandez, Roberts); LC 7 (Romero 3, Savic 2, Ottmann, Love). Total fouls: OM 12; LC 16.

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 50,

SOCORRO 45

SOCORRO (19-7): Jalyndria Jackson 4, Gabby Paz 7, Taelene Fowler 27, Adrianna Garcia 1, Tamra Fowler 3, Alex Crespin 3. Totals 13 17-31 45.

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL (20-6): Madisen Valdez 2, Shade-Phea Young 3, Jordan Torres 16, Cameron Conners 9, Jalen Abeyta 5, Taryn Aguilar 11, Emma Lewis 4. Totals 16 12-18 50.

3-point field goals: S 2 (Tae Fowler 2); SFIS 6 (Torres 4, Conners, Abeyta). Total fouls: S 15; SFIS 20. Fouled out: SFIS: Young, Lewis. Technicals: SFIS, coach Patricia Chavez. Ejections: SFIS, Chavez.

