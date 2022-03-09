Aggies interrupt Lobos’ hot start with softball sweep

There did not appear to be any storm clouds above the University of New Mexico softball field during a doubleheader against rival New Mexico State on Tuesday.

But the Aggies seemingly rained on what had been the Lobos’ parade with a sweep, winning 12-8 in the first game and 8-5 in the nightcap.

New Mexico (15-5) entered the doubleheader with a 10-game win streak and a feel-good story of showing great promise with a 15-3 start after a 10-36 season a year ago.

The Lobos led 7-3 through the first five innings on Tuesday, but the Aggies (4-11) then outscored UNM 17-6 over the rest of the doubleheader.

Mistakes haunted the Lobos during the doubleheader as they committed 10 errors, seven in the opening game.

UNM coach Paula Congleton refused to use the absence of freshman third baseman Emma Bramson as an excuse, but it was clear the Lobos appeared to be out of sync without her.

Bramson was involved in a car accident as the driver, resulting in her car being T-boned Tuesday morning, Congleton said. Bramson, who is from Valencia, California, is stable and OK, yet in concussion protocol, Congleton said.

Bramson belted four home runs among eight hits with three doubles and nine RBIs during the South Coast Invitational in Santa Barbara, California, where the Lobos went 5-0 last week.

“It took a toll on the team,” Congleton said of Bramson’s accident. “Not making any excuses, not one bit, but we had different people playing third base.”

Bramson as well as senior outfielder Andrea Howard have been highly instrumental during the Lobos’ hot start this season.

Howard, the former La Cueva standout, hammered a three-run home run in the first game against the Aggies and a solo shot in the nightcap. She has nine home runs this season and 38 homers for her career, two away from the program record.

Freshman shortstop Ashley Archuleta, out of Cleveland High, led UNM in the opening game, going 3-for-4 with one RBI, one run and one walk.

“Our team chemistry has been absolutely incredible,” Howard said of why the Lobos’ have had a “special” season so far. “We built our foundation on positivity. That has helped us keep our energy on the field and stay in unison while playing.”

Congleton believes the Lobos have improved greatly because they were able to spend time together during this past fall as opposed to 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We took the kids out for retreats,” said Congleton, a UNM alumna who is in her fifth season as the Lobos’ coach. “They got to know each other. They trust each other. We really built the pack mentality. We travel as a wolf pack. I really feel that’s been a part of it.

“We brought in some players who have been pushing other players,” she continued. “That’s what’s important. These kids love each other. It doesn’t matter who is in the game, they are 100% behind each other and that’s what creates a really strong team chemistry and team bond.”

The Lobos have also had strong pitching this season, yet the Aggies’ bats got the better of that battle on Tuesday with 20 hits, 11 in the nightcap. NMSU first baseman Kayla Bowen went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the opening game. It appeared difficult for the Lobos to recover.

“Errors happen and bad games happen,” Howard said. “I’m thankful that it has happened earlier in the season and not in conference. I definitely think we are going to learn from this and just play better.”

The Lobos, who are in the Dixie State Tournament in St. George, Utah, this weekend, will face the Aggies at NMSU on March 22.

Up next

Friday: UNM vs. Southern Utah at St. George, Utah, 12:30 p.m.; NMSU vs. Ball State in Tempe, Ariz., 11 a.m.