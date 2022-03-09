 Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Interstate 10 in Tempe - Albuquerque Journal

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Interstate 10 in Tempe

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities say the driver of a wrong-way car was killed early Wednesday in a collision with a truck in westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tempe.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said westbound I-10 was closed at the junction with the U.S. 60 freeway into the morning commute as investigators worked at the crash scene.

The wreck occurred at about 3:20 a.m. and the highway was reopened about 4 1/2 hours later.

The DPS said two people in the truck had minor injuries and that the driver of one of several other vehicles that struck debris had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available.


