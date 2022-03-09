 University gets collection from lawyer who argued 'Roe' case - Albuquerque Journal

University gets collection from lawyer who argued ‘Roe’ case

By Associated Press

DENTON, Texas — Papers, pictures and other artifacts belonging to Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who at the age of 26 successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, will become part of Texas Woman’s University’s permanent collection.

The university in Denton said Tuesday that before Weddington died at 76 in December, she donated her papers to TWU’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership.

“This collection provides a trove of interesting artifacts that will give researchers a veritable front-row seat to historical events affecting women’s issues,” said Mary Anne Alhadeff, the institute’s executive director and chief officer.

A couple of years after graduating from law school at the University of Texas at Austin, Weddington and a former classmate, Linda Coffee, brought a lawsuit challenging a state law that largely banned abortions. Roe v. Wade eventually advanced to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Weddington was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1972 and served three terms as a state lawmaker before becoming general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and later working as an adviser on women’s issues to President Jimmy Carter.

Weddington later gave lectures and taught courses at TWU and the University of Texas at Austin.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil ...
Around the Region
Striking harder at Russia's economy, President ... Striking harder at Russia's economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin's onslaught in ...
2
HUD says Texas agency discriminated in flood relief funding
Around the Region
Texas' administration of flood relief money ... Texas' administration of flood relief money from Hurricane Harvey broke federal law by discriminating against Black and Hispanic residents in the Houston area, according ...
3
New York City man rescued twice in 2 days ...
Around the Region
A New York City man who ... A New York City man who needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range is urging ...
4
Board tells 3 Arizona universities to sell Russian holdings
Around the Region
The board that oversees Arizona's three ... The board that oversees Arizona's three public universities on Monday ordered their presidents to sell any Russian investments they hold as quickly as possible ...
5
Trial over police force in George Floyd protests starts
Around the Region
The trial for a lawsuit accusing ... The trial for a lawsuit accusing Denver police of using indiscriminate force two years ago against people protesting the killing of George Floyd started ...
6
First lady touts Intel training program in Chandler stop
Around the Region
First lady Jill Biden promoted her ... First lady Jill Biden promoted her husband's economic agenda Monday during a stop in Arizona, a state President Joe Biden won by the narrowest ...
7
Arizona Senate bill allows deadly force for property damage
Around the Region
A bill sponsored by a Republican ... A bill sponsored by a Republican state senator set for a vote at any time would allow business owners or their employees to use ...
8
Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone ... Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone who purchased a car from a chain of dealerships on or near the reservation to claim part of ...
9
Arizona to remember COVID-19 dead at 'Memorial Day' event
Around the Region
The nearly 28,000 Arizona residents who ... The nearly 28,000 Arizona residents who have died of COVID-19 will be honored with a public ceremony. A first ever COVID-19 Victims and Survivors ...