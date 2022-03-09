 Oilfield company, executive indicted in gas deaths of couple - Albuquerque Journal

Oilfield company, executive indicted in gas deaths of couple

By Associated Press

MIDLAND, Texas — An oilfield company and a company executive have been indicted in the 2019 poisonous gas deaths of a worker and his wife.

The federal grand jury in Midland charged Odessa-based Aghorn Operating Inc. and Aghorn Vice President Trent Day with violating federal clean air laws and obstructing a federal job safety investigation, according to a Justice Department statement Tuesday.

They and an Aghorn affiliate also were charged with federal safe water laws and making false statements on forms documenting the mechanical integrity of Aghorn’s injection wells.

Aghorn also was charged with three job safety crimes causing the deaths.

Jacob and Natalee Dean died Oct. 26, 2019, after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas at an Aghorn pump house in Odessa.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Aghorn officials dispatched Jacob Dean to check on the facility. When he didn’t return as expected, his wife tried to reach him by phone but got no answer.

She drove with their two children, ages 6 and 9, to the pump house. She left the vehicle to approach the pump house and also was overcome by the colorless, highly corrosive gas when she entered the building. The children were left in the car and weren’t harmed.

A receptionist at Aghorn said the company would have no comment. A law firm that has represented Aghorn in the past did not immediately return a message seeking comment.


