 Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges - Albuquerque Journal

Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges

By Felicia Fonseca / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more than 2.5 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

The selection of Tso to lead the Indian Health Services comes amid a push from tribal health advocates for stability in the agency. Acting directors have filled the role for years.

Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, most recently served as director of the agency’s Navajo region, which stretches across parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. She began her career with the Indian Health Service in 1984 and held various roles in the agency’s Portland, Oregon, area and at its headquarters in Maryland, the White House said.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Tso is “exceptionally qualified” to lead the agency and pointed specifically to her work during the coronavirus pandemic, when the Navajo Nation had one of the highest per capita infection rates in the U.S.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, her leadership, expertise and compassion have helped to reduce the spread of this modern-day monster and save lives,” Nez said in a statement.

Tso’s nomination is subject to confirmation from the U.S. Senate. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Oregon and a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.

The Indian Health Service repeatedly has been the focus of congressional hearings and scathing government reports that seek reform. The agency runs two dozen hospitals and about 90 other health care facilities around the country, most of which are small and on or near Native American reservations.

Other hospitals and health care facilities are run by tribes or tribal organizations under contract with the agency.

The National Indian Health Board wrote to Biden last November, saying it was disappointed he had not made the nomination of an Indian Health Service director a higher priority, particularly because the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately sickened and killed Native Americans.

Tribal members also have been hit hard as COVID-19 fueled America’s drug crisis.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor signs broad tax package
ABQnews Seeker
Bill features $250 rebates and a ... Bill features $250 rebates and a Social Security tax exemption
2
ABQ spa killing tied to suspect in crime spree
ABQnews Seeker
Man fatally shot by deputies after ... Man fatally shot by deputies after chase is 'only person of interest'
3
Anniversaries of grief bring lessons, opportunities to help
ABQnews Seeker
You will not 'get over' the ... You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you'll learn to live with it
4
New Mexicans feel pain at the pump as prices ...
ABQnews Seeker
New record high for US averages ... New record high for US averages $4.17 a gallon
5
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil ...
Around the Region
Striking harder at Russia's economy, President ... Striking harder at Russia's economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin's onslaught in ...
6
12 members of the House forgo reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Another 12 face challengers from their ... Another 12 face challengers from their own parties in June 7 primary
7
Roswell man accused of murder, kidnapping arrested in Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was on run since January ... Suspect was on run since January 2020
8
BernCo commission seat draws large field
ABQnews Seeker
2022 elections will also determine the ... 2022 elections will also determine the next sheriff, assessor, judges
9
New Mexico surpasses 7,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Tuesday marks first time since July ... Tuesday marks first time since July there have been less than 200 daily cases
10
Santa Fe's Meow Wolf makes list of most innovative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf continues to make an ... Meow Wolf continues to make an impression. ...