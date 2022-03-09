 Chevron Phillips agrees to cut pollution at 3 Texas plants - Albuquerque Journal

Chevron Phillips agrees to cut pollution at 3 Texas plants

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

HOUSTON — Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants and pay a $3.4 million civil penalty over allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act, according to a proposed settlement announced Wednesday.

The changes are expected to reduce greenhouse gases by more than 75,000 tons per year, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said.

At issue are three plants in Cedar Bayou, Port Arthur and Sweeny, all near the Texas Gulf Coast and its busy petrochemical corridor. Chevron Phillips was accused of failing to properly operate and maintain its industrial flares, causing excess air pollution in the area.

“Chevron Phillips Chemical strives to ensure compliance, especially regarding flaring, and we are fully committed to environmental stewardship,” the company said in a statement. “We are pleased to have this matter settled with the EPA and are making additional investments to proactively reduce our environmental footprint as part of our sustainability strategy.”

Under the agreement, Chevron Phillips will install pollution control and emissions monitoring equipment at the three plants, said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield for the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

“Those controls, plus a requirement for fence line monitoring of benzene emissions and corrective actions when benzene readings are high, will result in significant benefits for the local communities in Texas,” he said.

The pollution controls aim to reduce greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane that contribute to global warming.

The consent decree outlining the settlement is subject to a 30-day comment period and final court approval.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Chevron Phillips agrees to cut pollution at 3 Texas ...
Around the Region
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. will pay ... Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants and pay a $3.4 million civil ...
2
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Around the Region
A grand jury in Colorado has ... A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of ...
3
Nestle plans Arizona factory for plant-based coffee creamers
Around the Region
Nestle USA announced Wednesday it will ... Nestle USA announced Wednesday it will build a $675 million plant in metro Phoenix to produce beverages including oat milk coffee creamers as consumer ...
4
Colorado panel advances security bill for elected officials
Around the Region
Spurred by an increase in threats ... Spurred by an increase in threats against public servants, a Colorado legislative panel has advanced a bill that would provide extra security to the ...
5
Arizona court says Pinal County transportation tax invalid
Around the Region
A voter-approved sales tax in Pinal ... A voter-approved sales tax in Pinal County that is designed to fund transportation projects is invalid because it improperly exempts larger transactions, the Arizona ...
6
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Interstate 10 in ...
Around the Region
Authorities say the driver of a ... Authorities say the driver of a wrong-way car was killed early Wednesday in a collision with a truck in westbound lanes of Interstate 10 ...
7
Oilfield company, executive indicted in gas deaths of couple
Around the Region
An oilfield company and a company ... An oilfield company and a company executive have been indicted in the 2019 poisonous gas deaths of a worker and his wife. The federal ...
8
University gets collection from lawyer who argued 'Roe' case
Around the Region
Papers, pictures and other artifacts belonging ... Papers, pictures and other artifacts belonging to Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who at the age of 26 successfully argued the landmark abortion rights ...
9
Townsend reelection bid sets up battle with Rogers
Around the Region
Two high-profile Republican state senators appear ... Two high-profile Republican state senators appear ready to go head-to-head in the August primary election after Kelly Townsend filed for reelection in the same ...