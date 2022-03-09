 Arkansas men sentenced for fraudulent wind farm project - Albuquerque Journal

Arkansas men sentenced for fraudulent wind farm project

By Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Arkansas men have been sentenced to federal prison for fraud and money laundering related to a proposed wind farm project in Elm Springs, Arkansas, that was never built.

Jody Douglas Davis, 47, of Searcy was sentenced to 12 years and Phillip Vincent Ridings, 64, to eight years. The two, who had pleaded innocent, were convicted in September.

Both were also ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution during Tuesday’s sentencing, prosecutors said.

The two formed companies in Springdale, Arkansas, and Frisco, Texas, and fraudulently told investors they would develop a new wind turbine that was approved for a $10 million grant, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Davis also failed to tell investors he was convicted in 2009 in Oklahoma of wire fraud and money laundering.

“These defendants developed a scheme for the purposed of stealing large sums of money from innocent investors,” according to U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor signs broad tax package
ABQnews Seeker
Bill features $250 rebates and a ... Bill features $250 rebates and a Social Security tax exemption
2
ABQ spa killing tied to suspect in crime spree
ABQnews Seeker
Man fatally shot by deputies after ... Man fatally shot by deputies after chase is 'only person of interest'
3
Anniversaries of grief bring lessons, opportunities to help
ABQnews Seeker
You will not 'get over' the ... You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you'll learn to live with it
4
New Mexicans feel pain at the pump as prices ...
ABQnews Seeker
New record high for US averages ... New record high for US averages $4.17 a gallon
5
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil ...
Around the Region
Striking harder at Russia's economy, President ... Striking harder at Russia's economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin's onslaught in ...
6
12 members of the House forgo reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Another 12 face challengers from their ... Another 12 face challengers from their own parties in June 7 primary
7
Roswell man accused of murder, kidnapping arrested in Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was on run since January ... Suspect was on run since January 2020
8
BernCo commission seat draws large field
ABQnews Seeker
2022 elections will also determine the ... 2022 elections will also determine the next sheriff, assessor, judges
9
New Mexico surpasses 7,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Tuesday marks first time since July ... Tuesday marks first time since July there have been less than 200 daily cases
10
Santa Fe's Meow Wolf makes list of most innovative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf continues to make an ... Meow Wolf continues to make an impression. ...