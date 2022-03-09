 Lujan Grisham rejects big judicial raises, ‘junior’ spending bill - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham rejects big judicial raises, ‘junior’ spending bill

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Justice Shannon Bacon, Chief Justice Michael Vigil and Justice David Thomson, from left to right, listen to arguments for and against the public’s right to stream access on private land. A proposal to boost the pay of New Mexico justices and judges by 33% was blocked by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation Wednesday that would have granted pay raises of 33% for justices and judges, authorized $50 million for a grab-bag of supplemental spending and a plan to revive the New Mexico sports authority.

The judicial raises died by pocket veto when Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, didn’t act on them by the noon signing deadline.

She issued formal vetoes of the spending and sports authority bills.

Here’s a look at some of the bills she blocked from becoming law:

— Senate Bill 2, which called for bringing the pay of Supreme Court justices in line with the salary of federal magistrates, or about $205,500 this year, a 33% increase.

Appeals and district judges would have seen corresponding increases.

The governor didn’t issue a veto message, rejecting the bill instead through a pocket veto, which leaves her decision unexplained.

— Senate Bill 48, which would have authorized $25.2 million in ongoing spending and $25.2 million in one-time spending for a host of purposes picked by legislators.

It was considered a supplemental spending bill, separate from the main state budget.

Lujan Grisham said the bill circumvented the usual budget and capital outlay process for big-ticket spending.

— House Bill 134, which would have reinstituted the sports authority. The governor said the bill would have usurped her authority to appoint and remove members of a sport advisory committee, among other objections.

 

 


