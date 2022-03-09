Lujan Grisham rejects big judicial raises, ‘junior’ spending bill

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation Wednesday that would have granted pay raises of 33% for justices and judges, authorized $50 million for a grab-bag of supplemental spending and a plan to revive the New Mexico sports authority.

The judicial raises died by pocket veto when Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, didn’t act on them by the noon signing deadline.

She issued formal vetoes of the spending and sports authority bills.

Here’s a look at some of the bills she blocked from becoming law:

— Senate Bill 2, which called for bringing the pay of Supreme Court justices in line with the salary of federal magistrates, or about $205,500 this year, a 33% increase.

Appeals and district judges would have seen corresponding increases.

The governor didn’t issue a veto message, rejecting the bill instead through a pocket veto, which leaves her decision unexplained.

— Senate Bill 48, which would have authorized $25.2 million in ongoing spending and $25.2 million in one-time spending for a host of purposes picked by legislators.

It was considered a supplemental spending bill, separate from the main state budget.

Lujan Grisham said the bill circumvented the usual budget and capital outlay process for big-ticket spending.

— House Bill 134, which would have reinstituted the sports authority. The governor said the bill would have usurped her authority to appoint and remove members of a sport advisory committee, among other objections.