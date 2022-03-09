Governor signs budget bill, crime package in advance of deadline

SANTA FE — In the final hours before a bill action deadline, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Wednesday on a $8.5 billion spending plan for the coming year that will boost New Mexico spending to record-high levels.

The governor also approved high-profile crime legislation intended to improve monitoring of defendants accused of violent crimes and a $827 million package of public works projects around the state.

“Every New Mexican deserves to feel safe in their communities — and they are demanding action from their government,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement after signing the crime package into law.

The bill signings came on the final day for Lujan Grisham to act on bills approved during this year’s 30-day session, which ended Feb. 17.

While the governor left intact the bulk of the spending proposed by lawmakers, she used her line-item veto authority to axe some proposing spending guardrails — such as a requirement that $50 million for law enforcement officer recruitment and retention be administered via stipends and only for agencies that use a community policing model.

Lujan Grisham also vetoed several references to “public health orders” issued by her administration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though she left intact funding for the State Fair and other entities negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In an executive message to lawmakers, the Democratic governor said some of the vetoed language sought to unlawfully intrude into the executive branch’s managerial duties.

But Lujan Grisham described the overall budget plan that will boost state spending by roughly $1 billion — or 14% — for the fiscal year starting in July as an “unprecedented opportunity” to bolster New Mexico families.

“This budget makes transformative investments exactly where they’re needed: From historic raises for New Mexico educators and growing the country’s most expansive tuition-free college program to creating a new fund to hire public safety officers and unprecedented funding to fight food insecurity,” Lujan Grisham said.

An oil and gas-powered revenue boom underpins the state’s big spending increase, giving lawmakers the ability to increase New Mexico starting teacher pay to $50,000 annually and provide state employees with 7% pay raises.

In addition, the budget bill approves $55 million for law enforcement officer retention and recruitment bonuses and earmarks $130 million of unspent federal relief funds to bolster a lottery scholarship program so that college students who qualify would have all tuition costs covered for the next four years.