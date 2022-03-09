 Governor signs budget bill, crime package in advance of deadline - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Governor signs budget bill, crime package in advance of deadline

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a Tuesday bill signing ceremony for a broad New Mexico tax package. The governor signed into law Wednesday a $8.5 billion budget bill and high-profile crime legislation that attempts to allow for better monitoring of defendants charged with violent crimes. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — In the final hours before a bill action deadline, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Wednesday on a $8.5 billion spending plan for the coming year that will boost New Mexico spending to record-high levels.

The governor also approved high-profile crime legislation intended to improve monitoring of defendants accused of violent crimes and a $827 million package of public works projects around the state.

“Every New Mexican deserves to feel safe in their communities — and they are demanding action from their government,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement after signing the crime package into law.

The bill signings came on the final day for Lujan Grisham to act on bills approved during this year’s 30-day session, which ended Feb. 17.

While the governor left intact the bulk of the spending proposed by lawmakers, she used her line-item veto authority to axe some proposing spending guardrails — such as a requirement that $50 million for law enforcement officer recruitment and retention be administered via stipends and only for agencies that use a community policing model.

Lujan Grisham also vetoed several references to “public health orders” issued by her administration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though she left intact funding for the State Fair and other entities negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In an executive message to lawmakers, the Democratic governor said some of the vetoed language sought to unlawfully intrude into the executive branch’s managerial duties.

But Lujan Grisham described the overall budget plan that will boost state spending by roughly $1 billion — or 14% — for the fiscal year starting in July as an “unprecedented opportunity” to bolster New Mexico families.

“This budget makes transformative investments exactly where they’re needed: From historic raises for New Mexico educators and growing the country’s most expansive tuition-free college program to creating a new fund to hire public safety officers and unprecedented funding to fight food insecurity,” Lujan Grisham said.

An oil and gas-powered revenue boom underpins the state’s big spending increase, giving lawmakers the ability to increase New Mexico starting teacher pay to $50,000 annually and provide state employees with 7% pay raises.

In addition, the budget bill approves $55 million for law enforcement officer retention and recruitment bonuses and earmarks $130 million of unspent federal relief funds to bolster a lottery scholarship program so that college students who qualify would have all tuition costs covered for the next four years.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor signs budget bill, crime package in advance of ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the final hours before a ... In the final hours before a bill action deadline, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Wednesday on a $8.5 billion spending plan for the ...
2
Frontier to debut nonstop ABQ-Nevada flight
ABQnews Seeker
Frontier Airlines is planning to launch ... Frontier Airlines is planning to launch a new, twice-weekly nonstop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, according to a release from ...
3
Lujan Grisham rejects big judicial raises, ‘junior’ spending bill
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation Wednesday that would have granted pay raises of 33% for justices and judges, authorized $50 million for a ...
4
TOP OF MIND: What are your thoughts about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What are your thoughts about the city initially limiting clients at the planned Gateway Center to women only? ...
5
Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he ... President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more ...
6
Santa Fe's Meow Wolf makes list of most innovative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf continues to make an ... Meow Wolf continues to make an impression. ...
7
Cowboys for Trump co-founder won't seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin said Tuesday that he won't run for reelection for southern New Mexico's Otero County commission or seek other ...
8
Anniversaries of grief bring lessons, opportunities to help
ABQnews Seeker
You will not 'get over' the ... You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you'll learn to live with it
9
BernCo commission seat draws large field
ABQnews Seeker
2022 elections will also determine the ... 2022 elections will also determine the next sheriff, assessor, judges