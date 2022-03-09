Frontier to debut nonstop ABQ-Nevada flight

Frontier Airlines is planning to launch a new, twice-weekly nonstop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, according to a release from the Albuquerque International Sunport.

A flight will depart Albuquerque at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, arriving in Harry Reid International Airport — formerly McCarran International Airport — about 5:57 p.m. local time, the release said. The Las Vegas-Albuquerque flight will depart Nevada at 2:14 p.m. and arrive in Albuquerque at about 4:40 p.m. local time, also on Thursday and Sunday.

The new flights will begin May 12.

Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air both currently offer flights from Albuquerque to Las Vegas, a city spokeswoman said. The Southwest flight is daily, while the Allegiant flight offers service Monday and Friday.

“We are thrilled to be adding this additional flight to Las Vegas, a signal of increasing passenger demand,” said Richard McCurley, director of aviation for the city of Albuquerque, according to the release. “Less than three months into 2022, this is the Sunport’s third new service announcement and an undeniable sign the industry is making a strong comeback.”

The city announced flights from Albuquerque to Burbank, California, and Austin, Texas, in January.

Frontier is selling tickets for the new Albuquerque to Nevada now, with introductory rates available, the release said. The airline is rolling out a number of new nonstop routes around the country to airports in Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver; Dallas; Houston; Raleigh, North Carolina; Philadelphia; Atlanta and Tampa.