 Lawmakers expect more crime, tax bills in 2023 session - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers expect more crime, tax bills in 2023 session

By Pilar Martinez and Dan Boyd / Journal Staff Writers

Even with the New Mexico Legislature recently passing several major crime and tax bills during the 30-day session, several legislators said more work remains to be done.

During a bipartisan panel discussion Monday, state Sens. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, and Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, and Reps. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdelena, and Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, agreed the 2023 session will provide more room to advance bills pertaining to crime and taxes.

“I think we’re on the brink, literally, of a major, major policy tax package in 2023,” said Maestas, during the NAIOP New Mexico panel discussion Monday.

Armstrong said, “We’re really close, but we need to make sure that we do it right, And it’s going to be a big fight.”

Ivey-Soto said he was in favor of revisiting the tax structure and looking at raising property taxes to create a stable revenue source, while Baca said the state should consider cutting taxes across the board.

The Legislature already approved several changes to the tax code that would, once signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation up to a certain amount, and would implement a child tax credit.

The legislators also grappled with the size of the state’s budget, which would be increased by nearly 14%, with several touting revenue opportunities from oil and gas with the recent increase in oil prices and production.

“We should take advantage of every opportunity for energy production, regardless of its source,” Ivey-Soto said.

Baca called the budget increase “unsustainable” and noted the state shouldn’t necessarily rely on oil and gas.

“It’s a huge boon for us, but it’s just a bonus,” he said. “It’s not a basis to plan on.”

Maestas said the budget can be sustainable, but only if the economy grows, saying the state should look to oil and gas, and see if it can extract more fees from those industries.

The discussion, billed as a legislative roundup, also touched on such issues as recently passed bills, the possibility of a paid Legislature and pressing economic problems, while also looking toward the next session.

The governor has until Wednesday to act on most bills passed during this year’s 30-day legislative session that ended Feb. 17.

There were still 22 other bills awaiting final approval. They include an $8.5 billion budget plan, a tax package featuring $250 rebates for most New Mexico taxpayers, a crime package and a $827 million package of public works projects.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lawmakers expect more crime, tax bills in 2023 session
ABQnews Seeker
Governor must act on most bills ... Governor must act on most bills passed in this year’s session before Wednesday.
2
Governor signs budget bill, crime package in advance of ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the final hours before a ... In the final hours before a bill action deadline, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Wednesday on a $8.5 billion spending plan for the ...
3
Frontier to debut nonstop ABQ-Nevada flight
ABQnews Seeker
Frontier Airlines is planning to launch ... Frontier Airlines is planning to launch a new, twice-weekly nonstop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, according to a release from ...
4
Lujan Grisham rejects big judicial raises, ‘junior’ spending bill
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation Wednesday that would have granted pay raises of 33% for justices and judges, authorized $50 million for a ...
5
TOP OF MIND: What are your thoughts about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What are your thoughts about the city initially limiting clients at the planned Gateway Center to women only? ...
6
Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he ... President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more ...
7
Santa Fe's Meow Wolf makes list of most innovative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf continues to make an ... Meow Wolf continues to make an impression. ...
8
Cowboys for Trump co-founder won't seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin said Tuesday that he won't run for reelection for southern New Mexico's Otero County commission or seek other ...
9
Anniversaries of grief bring lessons, opportunities to help
ABQnews Seeker
You will not 'get over' the ... You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you'll learn to live with it