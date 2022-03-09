 5 accused a decade after renowned Puerto Rican boxer killed - Albuquerque Journal

5 accused a decade after renowned Puerto Rican boxer killed

By DÁnica Coto / Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — With heads bowed and surrounded by heavily armed police, the first suspects arrested nearly a decade after the fatal shooting of renowned Puerto Rico boxer Héctor Camacho appeared in court Wednesday to face murder charges.

Five men are accused in the slaying of the fighter nicknamed “Macho Camacho” and a friend while they sat in a Ford Mustang outside a bar in November 2012, a killing that shocked many who revered the boxer.

Three of the suspects were serving federal sentences for unrelated crimes and were flown in from Florida as part of what police called “Operation Knockout.” A fourth suspect was arrested in the pre-dawn hours in the same city where Camacho was killed, emerging with only a towel wrapped around his waist just minutes after police with long weapons surrounded his house and knocked on a window. A fifth suspect remains in a Puerto Rico prison for an unrelated case.

Authorities said two other suspects were killed in unrelated events in 2013 and 2015.

Hours after the suspects were charged, Camacho’s elderly mother strode into Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice and raised her right fist.

“Justice! Justice has been done!” she exclaimed as her voice broke.

Camacho, 50, was shot in the face and was clinically brain dead but remained on life support for several days after the shooting as relatives debated what to do while supporters stood vigil outside the hospital.

Former Puerto Rico boxer Víctor Callejas, a close friend of Camacho, told The Associated Press that it was extremely important to him that several suspects were finally charged in the case as he continues to mourn the fighter: “He was not the type of person who sought enemies. To the contrary, he was always looking to make people laugh one way or another. He was a unique character.”

Police said Camacho was shot once while outside a bar called “Azuquita” in the northern city of Bayamón, sitting in a car with a friend identified as Adrián Mojica Moreno, who had nine small bags of cocaine in his pocket and a 10th bag that was open. Moreno also was shot one time.

Janet Parra, a public prosecutor who oversees the justice department’s division of organized crime and drugs, said she could not reveal the motive behind the killing or share any evidence. However, she said authorities pursued every tip received, noting that sometimes it led them to a dead end.

“We didn’t remain with our arms crossed,” she said.

Jessika Correa, who oversees public prosecutors, added that she was satisfied with the arrests: “This case shook (the island) … A star of Puerto Rico boxing died.”

The suspects were identified as William Rodríguez Rodríguez, Luis Ayala García and Joshua Méndez Romero, who are being held on an $800,000 bond. The fourth suspect was identified as Jesús Naranjo Adorno, being held on a $300,000 bond. The fifth was identified as Juan Figueroa Rivera, held on a $1 million bond.

Their attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.

“They gave me justice,” said Camacho’s mother. “I can sleep in peace. I can eat and drink a little cup of coffee in the morning.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Stocks jump most since June 2020 as oil prices ...
Nation
Stocks rallied for their biggest gain ... Stocks rallied for their biggest gain in nearly two years Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices eased fears that inflation was about ...
2
Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as ...
Nation
With gas prices at record highs ... With gas prices at record highs across the U.S., an increasing number of governors and state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of gas ...
3
EXPLAINER: What's behind latest scare at Chernobyl plant?
Nation
When fighting from Russia's invasion of ... When fighting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulted in power cuts to the critical cooling system at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, some ...
4
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies ...
Nation
The first person to receive a ... The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed ...
5
Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not ...
Nation
Two weeks into its war in ... Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict ...
6
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
Nation
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed ... President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central ...
7
Arkansas men sentenced for fraudulent wind farm project
Nation
Two Arkansas men have been sentenced ... Two Arkansas men have been sentenced to federal prison for fraud and money laundering related to a proposed wind farm project in Elm Springs, ...
8
A look inside the 1st 'safe injection sites' in ...
Nation
Jose Collado settled in at a ... Jose Collado settled in at a clean white table in a sunlit room, sang a few bars and injected himself with heroin. After years ...
9
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
Nation
Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal ... Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic ...