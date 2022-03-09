Weekly hospitalizations decline

New Mexico reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 16 more deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 7,026 since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s case count was up from Tuesday, when there were 177 new infections reported. But it remains a far cry from the peak of the omicron variant, when the state saw case counts of over 5,000 or 6,000 a day at times.

The cases reported Wednesday included 81 in Bernalillo County. Three of the people who died — a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s — were Bernalillo County residents, according to the Health Department.

From Feb. 7 through March 7, unvaccinated people accounted for 61.9% of hospitalizations and 63.9% of the deaths, according to state epidemiology reports. A Health Department website shows that 78.2% of New Mexico adults are fully vaccinated.

There were 104 people with COVID admitted to New Mexico hospitals in the last week, according to the reports. That was down from 111 the week before and a recent high of 430 new admissions the week prior to Jan. 17.

There were 176 people hospitalized with COVID on Wednesday, down from 181 the day before.