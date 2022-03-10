‘Yellowstone’ season four to stream on Peacock starting March 28

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Can you please tell me when “Yellowstone” Season 4 will be available on Peacock? Will “1883” stream on Peacock or another service?

A: I have mentioned before that finding “Yellowstone” can be confusing because it airs first on the Paramount Network but does not stream on Paramount+. Instead, as you noted, its streaming home is Peacock, and that’s where you will find the fourth season of “Yellowstone” beginning on March 28. However, “1883,” a prequel to “Yellowstone,” is streaming on Paramount+.

Q: Is Vanna White planning to retire from “Wheel of Fortune”? Pat Sajak’s daughter is appearing in mini-promos for the show and it was mentioned that she visited Vanna in her dressing room to “chat” about the show. Is she being groomed to take Vanna’s place when the time comes?

A: I can’t see far in the future, and both Sajak and White have contracts through the 2023-24 season. Maggie Sajak is the show’s “social correspondent,” who on the “Wheel” website describes her job as “the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos and insights.” While she was a letter-turner at one point when her dad had surgery and White filled in as host, Maggie seems to have plenty of other options. Her “Wheel” info says she “graduated from Princeton University, finished a postgraduate program at Columbia University, and is currently attending law school.” She’s also done some country-music singing.

Q: Will a new season of “Perry Mason” be airing anytime soon?

A: The HBO drama is in production for its second season but there’s no announced air date yet. Here is HBO’s rundown of what’s coming in the series: “Months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.”

Q: I have been trying to find the name of a movie starring Rock Hudson and Tony Franciosa. Hudson was developing a new car and Franciosa comes into the picture and there is a scene where they contact the owners of the cars and recall them so that they can get them all back to the manufacturer. I checked all the movies Hudson and Franciosa made and this doesn’t come up at all.

A: There is a 1978 miniseries called “Wheels,” or “Arthur Hailey’s Wheels” because it is based on a Hailey novel. It involves an auto company, and Hudson and Franciosa are in the cast. One of my references says it was originally a 10-hour production but cut significantly later when the ratings for a rerun were low; the last six hours were edited down to two! I am not sure where to find it, in either cut, but I hope that having a title can help your search in the future.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.