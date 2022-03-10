Photography exhibit showcases Black roller skaters in California

It’s been a dozen years since Alejandro Sanchez got introduced to the Black roller skating community in California by one of his students.

That first trip changed his trajectory as a photographer.

“I went with my student to the rink and was blown away,” Sanchez says. “I played hockey my whole life. When I got there, I had only my hockey roller skates. The vibe was beautiful and it is this communal thing. The space is a sacred one.”

Seventeen of Sanchez’s works will be on display at Foto Forum Santa Fe beginning Friday, March 11. There will be an opening reception from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibit will run through May 25.

Sanchez spent the better part of a decade documenting the Black roller skating community in Los Angeles.

He says it was important to document it because the community has been faced with rinks being forced to close their doors due to gentrification.

Sanchez says the series started in 2014 after World on Wheels in Los Angeles closed its doors in 2013 after being open for more than three decades, and Skate Depot in Cerritos, California, was about to close due to their lease not being renewed after being open for 34 years.

“Once these rinks closed, the community had to start looking for a new place to skate in SoCal,” he says. “These spaces created a community and it was being ripped away from them. There were roller rinks in the Inland Empire and that’s a drive for many of the people who participate. It is a sad situation.”

Sanchez says the skaters ran into challenges because “micro” wheels – or small fiberglass wheels used for sliding – are banned at certain rinks to discourage an audience they feel doesn’t fit.

With roller rinks having a long history in the Black community of serving as a safe haven, as well as an outlet for entertainment, Sanchez wanted to capture the community.

“I hope an audience is able to see the value of the space and the community,” Sanchez says. “This goes beyond roller skating. A space can change a community or the way the community views itself. The lack of access to a space can damage a community.”